Donald Trump Gives A Tour Of The White House To The European Leaders And The Internet Does Not Really Like It

Donald Trump’s recent diplomatic meetings are gaining all the spotlight and the reasons are not completely political. It all began when Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska with his bizarrely high tanned makeup.

After this highly publicized encounter, Trump headed back to the White House to receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

During this gathering of world leaders, Trump made a point to draw everyone’s attention to his own photo displayed White House. The image, taken after the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, now hangs where Barack Obama’s official portrait once did.

This move has previously been criticized as it clearly showed how Trump’s ego was huge and he was simply doing it to boast it. However, that did not prevent him from showing it to the leaders he was meeting with.

But the spectacle didn’t end there. Trump then led Zelenskyy and Macron on a brief, unconventional tour through the White House. The group ended up in a space that could easily be mistaken for a MAGA gift shop. Stocked wall-to-wall with hats, books, a distinctive candle, and even golf towels emblazoned with Trump’s signature and the presidential seal, the shop seemed to embody Trump’s knack for branding.

President @realDonaldTrump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat

Whether these items were actually for sale to guests remains unclear, but critics were hardly surprised by the existence of such a room. In their view, it was yet another Trumpian “renovation” that failed to elevate the White House’s dignity.

Social media quickly took notice of the odd scene. On the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), one user snarked, “He’s turned the White House into a flea market. What a joke. Zelensky is fighting for his country’s sovereignty and this dips*** has the audacity to take him on a tour to view his lame a** hats. Pitiful.”

The mockery didn’t stop there. With Trump holding court in what looked like a glorified souvenir shop, onlookers imagined what the other leaders must have been thinking: “They deserve the Nobel Peace Prize for containing their laughter,” another person commented about Macron and Zelenskyy’s composure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

The social commentary also highlighted Trump’s well-known desire for international recognition, particularly the Nobel Peace Prize. In fact, Hillary Clinton herself had once remarked she’d be willing to nominate Trump for the Nobel, on the strict condition that he could broker peace between Russia and Ukraine without requiring Kyiv to cede territory.

Other netizens continued to roast Trump’s approach, playfully inventing sales pitches: “Today and today only, I am having a 10% off sale on all my made-in-China merchandise. And don’t forget my merchandise is tariff-free.”

White netizens were having a field day with Trump’s little trip around The White House, his team seemed to be unbothered by all of it. Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and communications advisor, even posted an image of the scene, capturing Trump showing off his “4 More Years” hat to Zelenskyy and Macron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

She captioned it with a laughing-while-crying emoji, adding another layer of ambiguity: “President Donald Trump showing President Zelenskyy and President Macron his 4 More Years hat.”

The White House tour also underlines the fact that Trump is perhaps really obsessed with being the President and might defy the Constitution for the same. Though the 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of pursuing a third and given the way he is going, he might just do it as well.