Psychologists Reveals ‘Demented’ Trump Knows He’s Slipping And Can’t Hide It

Two clinical psychologists are sounding the alarm, claiming Donald Trump’s repeated boasting about passing a simple cognitive test may actually reveal something far more troubling.

According to Dr. Harry Segal and Dr. John Gartner, the former president is showing signs that he is aware of “some kind of cognitive decline” and is clinging to a small accomplishment as a way of reassuring himself that he is not losing control.

“Where are we here?” Trump’s dementia on full display. Trump can’t find the President of Finland, even though he’s seated at the table directly opposite him. Where’s the Jake Tapper investigation? pic.twitter.com/14907CAC5j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 19, 2025

Trump has long bragged about “acing” the test, telling supporters and critics alike that he achieved “the highest mark” on what he portrays as a difficult exam. He has mocked opponents by suggesting they could never pass such a challenge, even recently attacking Rep. Jasmine Crockett and demanding that “these Radical Left lunatics” should take the same test in one of his Truth Social rants. He insisted that doctors at the Washington, D.C., military hospital praised his performance as something rarely seen. For Trump, the test has become a weapon against critics and a symbol of his own mental sharpness.

But the psychologists argue that this obsession with the test is not the sign of strength that Trump presents it as. Segal explained that the test itself is nothing more than a screening tool used in hospitals or nursing homes. It is designed to rule out obvious dementia, not to prove intellectual brilliance.

The tasks, such as drawing a clock, recognizing a lion, or repeating a short sequence of numbers, are not meant to be difficult. “Anyone can ace it,” Segal said on Shrinking Trump podcast, adding that Trump’s fixation may stem from a subconscious awareness that he is not as sharp as he once was. In Segal’s view, Trump continues to repeat the story of his supposed triumph to reassure himself that he is the “genius” he wants others to believe.

Gartner agrees, pointing to what he sees as a pattern in Trump’s behavior. When Trump feels particularly vulnerable or guilty, he doubles down in the opposite direction. “The more spectacularly guilty he is, the more vociferously and repeatedly he denies it,” Gartner said. By that logic, Trump’s constant bragging about his mental abilities could be a way of masking an underlying fear that he is in decline.

The psychologists stressed that passing the test is not an achievement at all. It does not rule out early dementia, and it is only a warning sign if someone fails it. Simply being able to complete the exercises does not prove superior mental fitness.

Despite these warnings, the White House has consistently maintained that Trump is in excellent health. His doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella, declared in April that Trump is fully fit to perform the duties of president, emphasizing his “excellent cognitive and physical health.” This official line is at odds with the concerns raised by Segal and Gartner, who insist that Trump’s behavior suggests otherwise.

DEMENTIA ALERT: Trump is mentally gone, saying he’s going to Russia to meet Putin, when he’s actually meeting him in Alaska… or he thinks he’s entering a time machine and going back to when Alaska was part of Russia. pic.twitter.com/b3q8mgiEIr — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 11, 2025

The psychologists have also tied Trump’s recent political actions to what they describe as authoritarian tendencies. Gartner in particular criticized Trump’s decision to declare a crime emergency in Washington, D.C., and deploy National Guard troops while assuming control of the city’s police force. He accused Trump of inventing “fake emergencies” to justify expanding his power, describing these moves as hallmarks of dictatorial behavior. He also took aim at the administration’s plans to oversee the Smithsonian’s exhibits in advance of America’s 250th anniversary, warning that such interference amounts to rewriting history.

“Every single dictator rewrites history,” Gartner said, calling the move “very dangerous.” The Smithsonian has pushed back, stating that its work is guided by scholarly research and accuracy, though it acknowledged receiving the administration’s request.