‘Dementia Don!’—Trump’s Latest Onstage Mishap Raises Concerns Over His Mental Health

Donald Trump’s newest onstage mishap is causing concerns about his health. The President messed up the name of a well-renowned band in his address at the Kennedy Centre. The moment raised an alarm about his mental health among social media users. Netizens quickly started speculating about the President possibly having dementia.

On Wednesday, Trump revealed that he had taken up the responsibility to host the Kennedy Centre Awards. During his address, the 79-year-old made a mistake that quickly went viral and caught the attention of social media users.

The President, who was supposed to introduce the famous band Kiss, butchered the band’s name on stage. “It’s an honor to present Kris,” he could be heard saying on stage. He quickly corrected himself after realizing his mistake. Trump went on to call the band the “greatest of all time.”

The minor mistake did not go unnoticed by netizens. The moment reignited speculation about the President being on the way to “mental decline.” People took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the possibility of Trump having dementia.

“Dementia Don!” one user noted. “Rambling!” a second added. “This guy can’t even read off cards,” a third added. “Wow, I thought he said he was in on the decision to pick these people, and he doesn’t even know it’s Kiss not Criss,” one user wrote.

TRUMP honors “one of the greatest rock bands of all time… KISS” “KISS became a global phenomenon … they made a fortune… and they’re great people and they deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/uXHqxbFQT7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2025

During the same address, the President said he would host the Kennedy Center Awards after the organizers suggested he take on the role for the upcoming award ceremony.

The 79-year-old recalled how he thought they were “fools” to think he would have the time to host the ceremony, considering his duties as the President. He shared how Susie Wiles, who is the White House Chief of Staff, convinced him to accept the offer.

He also foreshadowed how his hosting gig would go, adding how it would turn out to be “quite successful.” He recalled the time he spent hosting ‘The Apprentice.’ The 2004 reality show featured several businesspeople competing to become Trump’s ultimate apprentice.

The comments section also contained an overwhelming number of comments regarding the Epstein files. “Release the files…,” one user demanded. The comments come in the light of the backlash the Trump administration has been receiving.

Don’t care. Where are the Epstein files? — Based_Ape_Broker (@MomsTesla) August 13, 2025

The President caused public outrage after a memo that the FBI and the Department of Justice released. The memo detailed that the government would not be releasing any more files related to the sex offender’s case.

The decision went against the promises Trump had made to the public throughout his Presidential campaign. Supporters and critics alike came together to accuse the President of allegedly protecting high-profile individuals involved with the deceased billionaire. The public has been relentlessly adamant while demanding that the files be declassified.