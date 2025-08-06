FBI Raids Georgia Man Who Threatened Black People Online — Friend Insists ‘He’s Innocent’

After reportedly posting racist threats against Black and Jewish individuals on social media, a Georgia man from the Atlanta region is facing federal charges. After a protracted confrontation, FBI agents apprehended Christopher Robertson, also known as James Lomak, at his house on August 1 and charged him with conveying interstate threats. Investigators discovered a string of racially offensive posts on multiple of Robertson’s Facebook profiles.

A July 28 Facebook post featured Robertson discussing the “cultural genocide” of the white race while brandishing a black revolver that was loaded with a magazine. “I will not tolerate cultural genocide, get that understood — I will fight for it, I will die for it, I will kill for it,” the description for the video said.

“We will kill the s*** out of you guys,” he said in a video he uploaded on August 1st, threatening to kill Black individuals who “lash out openly at the white man.” We are going to f***ing kill you. The Secure Community Network, a nationwide group dedicated to safeguarding Jewish communities, called federal agents, who then informed them of Robertson’s actions.

This came after Robertson told security personnel that he was “the official spokesperson for the white race” and that he wanted to talk to a senior Jewish official during his July 30 visit to the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. Following his departure, he proceeded to a Jewish synagogue in midtown Atlanta and started yelling about the white race’s demise and disparaging Jews.

He also said he intended to “chop it up with a rabbi” at a Jewish Chabad building, which is a community hub for religious, social, and educational events. Calling himself the “official delegate of the white race,” he filmed his interaction with multiple employees and uploaded the footage to Facebook. Additionally, he informed the Chabad rabbi that Jews were in danger of extinction.

While employees locked themselves in an office, the rabbi dialed 911. Robertson can also be seen singing, “F*** the Jews, f*** you if you Jewish, one shot, two shot, leave you in the sewage,” in one of his YouTube videos. When FBI officers showed up to take Robertson into custody on the day of his arrest, he spent hours barricading himself inside his house. He eventually gave up.

On Facebook, one of Robertson’s pals stood up for him, saying that he was only using his right to free speech. “These are not charges that are gonna stick. This is not right. He has been voicing his opinion on social media and his freedom of speech. He never threatened,” the Facebook post read.

“The allegations against Robertson, which include menacing visits to Jewish facilities and vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern,” said United States Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Protecting the community from hate-fueled violence is a foundational part of the Department of Justice’s mission, and we will aggressively prosecute criminals who abuse the internet to terrorize and intimidate others,” reports Atlanta Black Star.