White Man Challenges Black Amazon Driver to a Fight—Regrets It Instantly After Throwing the First Punch

A video of a white man challenging a black Amazon driver to a fight is going viral across social media. This road rage incident did not play out as the white man may have expected. In the video, he is yelling at the Black Amazon driver to come out of the delivery truck.

He even threw the first punch but did not know he was in for a surprise. The Amazon driver had a delivery assistant who came at the next moment. He joined him and supported him in the fight. So the driver was not fighting alone.

In such cases, black drivers usually have to explain themselves and even end up in jail. But in this situation, the white man hit him first.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, garnering several comments. One of them asked for a raise for the helper. Another one commented that drivers may have played chicken to find who passed first. The video shows that the white man was being dramatic and blocked the delivery driver’s vehicle.

He asked him to get out of the truck in a disrespectful manner. It was a narrow street, but we’re sure they could have worked it out without the violence.

The white man also threatened to call his job if he didn’t get out. To this, the driver replies that he isn’t scared and he doesn’t give a damn. After this, the white man punched him. The assistant joined the driver to save him from the attack.

Users asked the guy, Trevor Pene, who posted the video, why it was cut short. His reply suggested that he also joined the fight.

For the Amazon workers, a person commented that Insta’s teamwork makes the dream work. The two had each other’s backs in the situation. The white man may have thought he only had to fight one person, but he must have been surprised by the backup.

Another user joked that he had to move so that people could receive their orders on time. The third user chimed in, appreciating the driver’s partner for his quick wit and timing. One person pointed out that Amazon drivers don’t get paid enough to worry about the complaints and deal with them, so that’s why he wasn’t scared to fight back.

Another one called him smart for letting him hit first to avoid a possible lawsuit.

Racial violence against black UPS and Amazon delivery people isn’t new, and it can go as far as getting shot. Sometimes, police also rough up black drivers unnecessarily, using violence. They are usually under the radar for drug deal accusations and violence, even when they are innocent.