RFK Jr.’s Wild Claim That ‘Black People Have Better Immune Systems’ Resurfaces—And It’s Just as Racist and Unscientific as You Remember

Back in 2012, during the COVID pandemic, RFK Jr claimed that black people have better immunity than other people. So, according to his suggestion, they should come second to get the vaccines, and white people should be given priority.

His controversial take on the situation has gone viral again on Reddit. He’s been in the center of people’s judgments with some speculating his next shocking claims. One of the users said next he might say that only whites feel pain.

In the past, there have been claims that Black people feel less pain, leading to unethical experimentation. RFK Jr‘s, who is the US Health and Human Services Secretary, has been responsible for promoting studies on the link between autism, vaccines, and how they impact people of different ethnicities.

While there is no proven difference, he has claimed that he promoted different protocols to vaccinate people based on the color of their skin. To back his claim, he said that blacks require fewer antigens, which is not true, as per experts.

WTF??? RFK Jr. is now claiming that Covid was manufactured and that it ethically targeted black and white people, but spared Chinese and Jewish people. This guy and his lies are so dangerous pic.twitter.com/h1giCrpvaz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 15, 2023



During that time, he stated the schedule is based on age and chronic conditions, but not on race. He could have spoken on science-backed research to promote vaccines instead of comparing race and making problematic statements.

Kennedy also promoted scientific claims related to Black children, who have different immunity, along with incorrect claims about the impact of vaccination on autism rates. In a presentation on the Children’s Health Defense website, he said that Blacks should not have the same vaccine schedule as whites, as their immunity is better.

RFK has been facing backlash over his comment. A CEO of a nonprofit health foundation, Richard Besser, was disappointed by how we have a health secretary who gives false and racist statements.

Meanwhile, many medical professionals have rejected the connection between chronic illness and vaccines. Earlier, Kennedy was also called anti-vaccine. However, he claimed that he supported good science and vaccines.

Make Scientific Racism Great Again:

RFK Jr.’s Stunning Claim About Black People And Vaccines Sparks Concern From Medical Experts – HuffPost https://t.co/fjq4uitRsV — Dr. J. Michael Butler (@dr_mbutler) August 4, 2025



He also wishes to offer Americans transparency regarding the data related to vaccines. Although he did have second thoughts about vaccinating his children, he stated he would do or pay anything to be able to do that.

Kennedy has an anti-vaccine nonprofit selling babies’ clothes with anti-vaccine slogans. So his claims may not make sense because he supports vaccines. Many people have apprehensions towards vaccines and their long-term impacts. In comparison, health care workers have supported the positive side of vaccines.