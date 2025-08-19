Emmanuel Macron Breaks Silence on Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Private Comment About Putin Caught on Hot Mic

U.S President Donald Trump is the most trending topic of discussion right now! The 79-year-old, who met both Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on two separate occasions along with other European leaders in hopes of ending the longstanding Russia-Ukraine war, a global event that has caused immense damage over the last few years.

While Trump met Putin in Alaska, he met Zelenskyy at the White House on August 18, after which French President Emmanuel Macron responded to Trump’s recent claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to strike a peace deal over Ukraine because of him.

As per the Huffpost, the comment, reportedly made during a private conversation between Trump and Macron that was picked up on a hot mic, came just a day after all the leaders met for the peace summit aimed at reaffirming support for Ukraine and preventing any pressure on Kyiv to accept a lopsided peace deal favoring the Kremlin.

The 79-year-old told Macron, “I think [Putin] wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.” In a follow-up interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Macron reacted to Trump’s comments, saying he welcomed the optimism.“Your president, indeed, is very confident about the capacity he has to get this deal done, which is good news for all of us,” Macron said.

He added, “As far as I’m concerned, when I look at the situation and the facts, I don’t see President Putin really willing to get peace now,” Macron said, “but perhaps I’m too pessimistic. Macron said that only increased pressure on Russia could help end the war. Despite Macron’s reservations, Trump remains publicly confident about Putin’s intentions even though Putin has broken his ceasefire promise before.

Trump on a hot mic on Putin: “I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.” pic.twitter.com/lshkxtJ3Qm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

During the summit, he claimed, “This gentleman (Zelenskyy) wants it to end, and Vladimir Putin wants it to end,” Trump said.

“I think the whole world is tired of it, and we’re going to get it ended.” Meanwhile, Trump also claimed credit for brokering a peace deal through economic negotiations and de-escalating tensions between Iran and Israel in June.

“That was a big one,” he added. Moreover, the Republican candidate has frequently boasted that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, though peace talks with Putin and other global leaders have so far failed to deliver results.

In a Fox & Friends interview, Trump again pushed his case for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had ended seven global conflicts. He had said it was six during his summit with Zelensky and European officials the day before. He also claims he should be given the Nobel Prize for being the “major mediator and alleged peacemaker” for advocating for the countries at war.

Trump reportedly called Norwegian minister ‘out of the blue’ to ask about Nobel prize https://t.co/vBjQfngeXH Trump is using threat of #TrumpTariffs to try to get an undeserved Nobel Peace Prize. If @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP members had integrity, they’d impeach & remove. @grok pic.twitter.com/2gqGX06Ib0 — PoliticalAnt🐜(a.k.a. @JazzLuvnAnt🎷)🇺🇸🌊 (@PoliticalAnt) August 15, 2025

This comes amid reports that Trump made an unsolicited call to Norway’s Finance Minister to discuss the Nobel Peace Prize and other matters. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be,” Trump posted on Truth Social in June. “But the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!

Four American presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama, have been awarded the Nobel Prize. Will Trump be the next in line? In politics, anything is possible, so never say never!