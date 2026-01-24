Karoline Leavitt Lip Filler Rumors Spark Health Alert And This Moment From Vanity Fair Made It Even Worse

In the unforgiving high-definition glare of modern political media, a single photograph can shift the narrative from policy to physiology in an instant. This happened in mid-December when Vanity Fair published a profile of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The story was intended to capture the new administration’s voice, but the lens of photographer Christopher Anderson captured something else entirely: a hyper-detailed, unretouched close-up of the 28-year-old’s face that seemed to show distinct red puncture marks on her upper lip.

The image, which social media users almost immediately dissected with forensic intensity, appeared to reveal fresh injection sites—the telltale signature of a recent cosmetic lip filler procedure.

Online commentary was swift and brutal, with observers labeling the visible pores and inflammation a “jumpscare” and pointing out the apparent “syringe spots.” But what began as a typical Beltway discussion about vanity and image management took a serious medical turn just ten days later.

On the day after Christmas, Karoline Leavitt announced that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are expecting their second baby, a girl due in May. But for doctors paying attention, that happy update landed awkwardly against the timeline of those Vanity Fair photos.

If Karoline Leavitt is due in May 2026, she was already pregnant when the Vanity Fair photos were taken. Which means she appears to have gotten cosmetic fillers while pregnant. And yet, this same administration is out here warning pregnant women not to take Tylenol? So to… pic.twitter.com/iP1CbWVSPF — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) December 26, 2025

If the speculation about the lip injections was right, it meant the procedure likely happened four or five months into her pregnancy. That possibility set off alarm bells for medical experts who know the risks involved.

Though Karoline Leavitt has not publicly confirmed whether she received injections, the visual evidence prompted Marlee Bruno, a physician associate and founder of Mind Body and Soul Medical, to issue a blunt public advisory. Her message to The Mirror US was unequivocal: “I’m going to be blunt because pregnancy deserves that. I would not recommend lip filler during pregnancy”.​

Bruno explained that the issue isn’t that we have proof fillers hurt the baby—it’s that we simply don’t know. Doctors don’t run clinical trials on pregnant women. There is zero safety data because no responsible researcher would ever inject a mom-to-be just to see what happens. That lack of information is a stop sign for ethical practitioners.​

Beyond the lack of data, the physical reality of pregnancy makes it a volatile time for facial procedures. Bruno points out that pregnancy already turns a woman’s body upside down, especially regarding how it handles fluids. You are already prone to swelling. Sticking a needle in your lip when your circulation is surging is asking for trouble—it can trigger bruising and puffiness that you wouldn’t see in a non-pregnant patient.​

So why was Karoline Leavitt who was pregnant back in early December using Fillers still! There are several concerns with this including Ethical,Hormonal and the FDA doesn’t recommend it because of the safety of your baby because of Breast feeding etc! This is disgusting! pic.twitter.com/6ozb6tysnK — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 29, 2025

“Even if the risk is low, why take any unnecessary risk for something that can wait a few months?” Bruno asked. She noted that while rare, serious issues like infections or blocked blood vessels can happen with any shot. Bruno’s take is that you don’t roll the dice on those risks for a cosmetic fix, especially when groups like MotherToBaby warn that we just don’t know enough to say it’s safe.​

It is hard to blame anyone in Karoline Leavitt’s seat for worrying about their image. She faces a hostile press corps and 4K cameras every day. That kind of scrutiny is brutal, and pregnancy changes your face in ways that can mess with your confidence. Bruno gets it—wanting to look “refreshed” is a normal human reaction, even if using needles to get there right now is a bad call.​

Instead of procedures, Bruno advises patience. Her advice is pretty basic: drink water, get some sleep, and stick to safe skincare products. The best move is to just wait and revisit the injectables after the delivery room, when both the body and the safety standards are back to normal.​