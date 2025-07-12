Karoline Leavitt’s Harmless Post on Son’s First Birthday Draws Heavy Criticism — “Poor Baby Raised to…”

White House Press Secretary and staunch Donald Trump advocate Karoline Leavitt shared a video celebrating her son’s first birthday, so it was meant to be a deeply personal moment.

In the caption, Leavitt gushed about motherhood while the post was set to the gentle country tune of Gabby Barrett’s “Growin’ Up Raising You.” She talked about her child as “sweet, happy, sensitive, funny, and handsome.”

Interestingly, the Hallmark moment was VERY poorly received by Instagram users!

Karoline Leavitt’s post turned into a lightning rod for criticism rather than prayers, which were aimed mainly at her disputed defense of ICE and her latest claims that CNN was “encouraging violence” against immigration agents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

The comments on the video became a virtual roasting in a matter of hours. Leavitt’s hypocrisy in praising motherhood while supposedly applying her influence in politics to harm other homes could not be hidden from those who disagreed.

RELATED: “She Looks 45” — Karoline Leavitt’s Photo With Trump Sparks Trolling Over Her ‘Granny’ MAGA Look

“Poor Baby, Raised to Lie and Hate” – Karoline Leavitt’s Comment Section Explodes

Karoline Leavitt’s birthday present for her son was a social media drag, so forget about cake and balloons!

“Poor baby boy has a Mother that bullshits Americans every day,” one user replied, while another wrote, “How many mothers did you deport? How many families did you help rip apart?”

Her personal life became the target of more than one. “Where is the nanny? One follower made a joke that pointed out to privilege and a performative approach to becoming parents: “Maybe your billionaire husband can change a diaper or two?”

“Too bad his mom tells lies worse than her boss,” said another user, aiming for her political views. “Poor kid has a [expletive] example to follow… hopefully he ends up nothing like you.”

Leavitt’s music selection was not enough to minimize the impact. “Growin’ up raising you”, which was supposed to be emotional, became ironic fodder for those who think she played a key role in ICE’s family separation techniques.

Karoline Leavitt’s objections to CNN’s coverage of ICEBlock, a new app that tracks Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, received attention from the press, and the pile-on followed shortly after. Citing DHS data that said a 500% increase in assaults on ICE officers, Leavitt accused the network of “inciting violence.”

However, critics said the app was an act of opposition; similar to the remarks of Joshua Aaron, the app’s developer, who compared today’s deportation efforts to tactics used during the Nazi era.

Political Blowback, or Par for the ICE Course?

The storm of criticism against Leavitt’s birthday post for her son has been seen by those who follow her as another example of liberals using personal affairs as an opportunity for a political strike. Critics saw the replies section as nothing other than real-time karma. Her blunt criticism of CNN, without having watched the real segment, did little to work in her favor.

Plus, Leavitt’s lawyers argue that she simply carries out her duties to protect agents, given that ICE’s own Acting Director accepted that the app “paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs.”

Even so, the optics were not practical for the usual Instagram user. People from every political stripe took issue with sharing a joyful family video on a platform that seemed to promote the separation of families.

One user rounded up the emotions of many as they wrote, “Shame on you for spreading lies and hatred.”

Wow. Pro-life Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrates her baby boy’s first birthday, humanizing him Children aren’t burdens; they’re the future. pic.twitter.com/jXvEGNzFjE — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) July 11, 2025

Leavitt, to her credit, has not yet dealt with the trolling. The birthday post is still live, with all the comments.

However, it is important to note that the negative comments were not all that could be seen under Karoline Leavitt’s post; fans also replied with – “Happy Birthday to your sweet boy. May god always watch over him.” Another well-wisher wrote: Having a front row seat to seeing you be his mama has been one of the biggest blessings. For the doubting mamas out there, you are the epitome of ‘you can do it all.’” “The best mama and dada, Niko made this past year even sweeter!” exclaimed a third.