Karoline Leavitt Gives Sneak Peek of ‘Total Disaster’ at Her Home

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has talked about the daily struggle she faces as a parent. Given her high-profile, public-facing, political appointment, it is natural that she needs to work overtime to balance certain parenting and professional responsibilities.

Taking to social media, Leavitt showed followers her son’s playroom, which she described as a “total disaster.” She captioned the image of the room, which had toys scattered on the floor, writing, “And then there’s his playroom, which is always a total disaster.”

Karoline Leavitt definitely has her hands full in the workplace. The State of the Union address will be delivered by President Donald Trump in a few hours. Leavitt has spent the last few days preparing for this milestone in the President’s second term.

Trump’s anticipated speech is likely going to focus on immigration, which has been a point of contention for Trump’s administration since his first term. Several key individuals have decided to skip the address in protest.

The Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team has declined Trump’s invitation to attend his State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/CqU4NWHiNt — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 23, 2026

The address will also likely focus on national security. The economy is something that Trump prides himself on for salvaging after the Biden era. It is expected that affordability, tariffs, and taxes will also be subjects that he will touch on. The address is likely to point out the many ways in which the administration thinks that it has succeeded, and is expected to make a case for the Republican Party in the midterm elections.

At 27, Leavitt made history by becoming the youngest Press Secretary in the history of the office. She has also served as Trump’s national press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign. She has a history of serving in various communication roles for the GOP.

Karoline Leavitt is married to a real estate developer, Nicholas Riccio, with whom she shares one son. She announced that her second child will be due in May 2026.

Karoline Leavitt is expecting a baby girl in May 2026. Leave a ❤️ for her if you love babies! pic.twitter.com/jTHiHW8bEI — Godly Nation (@GodlyNations) December 26, 2025

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026. My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth.”

Leavitt met her husband, who is 32 years her senior, during Leavitt’s congressional campaign. She has described her relationship with her husband as an “atypical love story.” They met through a mutual friend.