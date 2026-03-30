Karoline Leavitt Declares Iran “Defeated” by U.S. — Reality Tells Different Story

Karoline Leavitt said Iran has been “defeated,” warning that any further violence would result from Tehran refusing to acknowledge that outcome. Her remarks come as President Donald Trump weighs the possible deployment of U.S. troops in the region.

Iran’s assault on its neighboring countries has slowed but has not fully stopped. Analysts say the country’s military continues to operate in a decentralized manner, a development the Trump administration may not have anticipated.

In a post on X, Leavitt was heard saying:

KAROLINE LEAVITT: “Iran has been defeated. Any violence beyond this point will be because Iran refused to understand they have already been defeated.” It’s like punching a kid on the playground and telling him that if he retaliates, you’ll tell the teacher he started it. pic.twitter.com/wS3fMu0pbE — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 29, 2026

The war involving Iran has been largely unpopular in the U.S., with polls indicating rising unfavorable sentiment toward the operation among Americans. Some critics argue that Trump has drawn the country into a conflict they believe primarily serves Israel’s interests.

Iran’s strategy has focused in part on influencing global oil prices through its control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. While Iran lacks the capability to deploy troops on U.S. soil, it has inflicted significant damage on American military bases overseas.

The conflict has sent mixed signals to both the American public and the international community. Trump has repeatedly said that peace is within reach, a claim Iranian officials have dismissed as an attempt to stabilize oil markets. The country’s leaders have indicated they intend to use ongoing energy instability as leverage in negotiations with the U.S.

While Israel’s objectives have been clearly communicated since the start of the operation, U.S. messaging has been less consistent. Officials have offered multiple justifications for the strike on Iran, including deterring Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and responding to what the administration described as preparations for a potential attack.

Another widely shared post on X criticized shifting narratives around the conflict:

Actually there are many more versions.

Every time Trump speaks, the reason changes.

Some say it’s a war.

Some say it isn’t even a war.

Some say the war was already won.

I only picked three… because I wanted to make one meme, not a TV series.😁 pic.twitter.com/JZPd4qqBV9 — ☀️🇵🇸MOHAMAD NADER🇵🇸 ☀️ (@mohnader1978) March 30, 2026

The involvement of Houthi forces alongside Iran has further complicated the situation.

Pakistan is preparing to host peace talks between the parties, but tensions between Iran and the U.S. remain high. It is unclear how long the conflict will continue or what concessions either side may be willing to make.

There is growing speculation about how the U.S. will emerge from the conflict without damaging its global standing. Trump has faced criticism for alienating allies in recent years, and several countries have declined to assist in efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

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