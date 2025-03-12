Karoline Leavitt Claims Trump’s Tariffs Will Cut Taxes for Americans—Reporter Catches Her ‘Lie’

Donlad Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who also happens to be the youngest press secretary in the history of The White House has found herself in soup again for supporting Trump’s arbitrary decisions and trying to prove their value. Since the time she started working with Trump, Leavitt has fiercely supported the American President, often ignoring glaring errors and blatant lies in his statements.

A most recent instance of her same behavior has happened again and this time it is about the sky high tariffs that Trump has been imposing. Even since he came in power, one of the key agendas of Trump has been to increase tariffs on products from Mexico, China, and Canada. While he has always maintained that his decision will boost the American economy and has been taken for the good of the public, the reality seems to be something else.

In a recent press conference, Leavitt echoed Trump’s words about the new tariff rules, saying that Trump is not “actually not implementing tax hikes.” She also explained tariffs as “a tax hike on foreign countries that, again, have been ripping us off.” She further added, “”Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people and the President is a staunch advocate of tax cuts.”

Leavitt continued, “And ultimately, when we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, as I said at the beginning, revenues will stay here, wages will go up, and our country will be made wealthy again.”

This however, did not go down well with the audience, which was filled with qualified journalists and naturally Josh Boak, an Associated Press journalist asked her, “I’m sorry, have you ever paid a tariff? Because I have. They don’t get charged on foreign companies, they get charged on the importers.”

Since Leavitt did not have any solid answers to Boak’s questions, she accused him of questioning her knowledge of economics and also Trump’s decisions. She also said that she regretted that she gave the journalist a chance to question her about this.

It should be noted here that previously, while talking about Trump’s tariffs for Canada, Leavitt had mentioned that to avoid all the fuss, Canada can simply become the 51st state of America. The comment had caused some major concern because it seemed that the decisions regarding the tariffs came from Trump’s desire to create pressure on Canada and not for the well being of American people.

Regarding the Canada situation, Leavitt had previously also found herself in a tricky position after she had said, “we look forward to the United States beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada” regarding an important hockey game between the two nations. With Canada winning the game, Leavitt had to swallow whatever she said because she did not have any other way to get out of the situation.

Now, with her latest comments on the tariff rates, it now remains to be seen what else she has to say to justify her words, which clearly would not make any sense to people who know how the economy and tariffs work.