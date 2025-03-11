Donald Trump Wants Americans to ‘Shut Up About Egg Prices’—Faces Backlash for Reposting Controversial Article!

Since President Trump took over the White House for the second time, the United States has been dealing with one great crisis, among others, which is the shockingly increasing egg prices. Bringing down the prices of essential goods was one of his major election promises in 2024. He even vowed that it was one of his main agenda, which he aimed to fulfill on the very first day back to office. However, needless to say, the Republican leader has failed to keep up with his promises as numbers claim that the inflation in America has actually surged by 3% since he took over in January, marking a staggering six-month high.

With this, the ‘Great American Egg Crisis‘ continues to loom over the nation, as in January, the price of a dozen eggs rose to nearly $5. Not only did it soar to two and half times the average cost just in 2022, before the bird flu outbreak, but it was also the all-time high egg prices in the U.S. Eggs are a staple source of protein for many households in America. A once-affordable item surging to a 157% inflation rate in just a few years marked a devastating time for the nation.

Despite people’s outcry, Donald Trump made it very clear how he actually feels about this looming egg crisis. On his Truth Social, he reposted an article penned by Turning Point USA activist Charlie Kirk for the far-right outlet The Daily Caller. The headline of this article created quite a buzz. Kirk wrote, “Shut up about egg prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions.”

Although the U.S. President posted the article without any commentary, what he was trying to say was evident. Many Americans felt disturbed by his actions, especially when the crisis continued. One online user called him out, saying, “This has a very bullying, Mafia tone to it, am I getting this wrong? Did Trump not promise that if you vote for him, he will bring down the price of not just eggs, but groceries in general? Now he’s literally telling Americans “SHUT UP!” ? If I voted for him, seems to me I’d be very angry..”

Another mocked, “And now it’s ‘Shut up about the economy. A recession is necessary in order to fix things.’ And also ‘Shut up about Social Security & Medicare/Medicaid; the need to go in order to fix things’!”

“Any word on how exactly he’s saving consumers millions or do we need to shut up about that too?” another user commented on Bluesky.

We all remember that Trump won the election promising to double egg prices and smack the Canadians around. — Jim Douglas 🇨🇦 (@jimsdouglas.bsky.social) 9 March 2025 at 09:51

Although Donald Trump hasn’t really said much himself about bringing down grocery prices since his re-election, he did admit to Time that he is unable to do much about it either way. Meanwhile, it seems like resharing the article washis response to Brooke Rollins’ comment. Just a few days ago, the Agriculture Secretary suggested that Americans should grow their own poultry in their backyard if they are so worried about the prices. Of course, experts fear following her advice would only worsen the avian flu crisis.