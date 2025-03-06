Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Accidentally Reveals REAL Reason Behind Imposing Heavy Tariffs on Canada

Donald Trump has been very vocal about two plans since the start of his term— imposing heavy tariffs, and making Canada a part of the US. Trump’s Press Secretary might have just revealed how the two tie together in the big picture.

As soon as he began his term in office, Trump set the agenda to impose heavy tariffs on goods exported from Mexico, Canada, and China. The President declared that goods from Mexico and Canada would be levied with a 25% tariff. Chinese goods will be imposed with an additional 10% of taxation.

The Republican had previously put a hold on the plan to impose tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. When asked if he still planned on taxing the goods heavily, he replied with a cryptic response that left people confused.

During his recent address to Congress, the President revealed that he planned on seeing the plan to impose tariffs. “Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again,” he declared during his speech.

He also noted that there would be “disturbance” during the process while adding, “we’re okay with that.” The 78-year-old revealed that the people can expect the tariffs to start getting imposed from 2 April 2025.

In the past, Trump has accused Canada of being one of the reasons that fentanyl is making its way into the States through the border. He also justified the decision to impose heavy tariffs to claim that it would help with the fentanyl issue.

The politician shared that the tariffs would help eradicate the “major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs” and “protect” the country. Something the White House’s Press Secretary recently said, though, has people questioning if Trump has ulterior motives behind imposing tariffs.

President Trump: “We cannot allow this scourge [of fentanyl] to continue to harm the USA.” pic.twitter.com/EItoBeFowo — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKelly47) February 27, 2025

During a recent interaction with the press, Karoline Leavitt gave Canada a solution to avoid the heavy tariffs. Leavitt shared how the neighboring nation can avoid the tariffs by simply becoming America’s 51st state.

Leavitt’s recent comment has people considering if the tariffs are just another way for Trump to intimidate Canada into submission. The President himself has not been very discreet or diplomatic about his wish to add Canada as the 51st state.

Trump has previously spoken about how he will use “economic force” to take over Canada. He then added that he plans on getting rid of the “artificially drawn line” between the neighboring countries to achieve what he wants. “Don’t forget, we protect Canada,” he added as an incentive.

President Trump will be tuning in to watch the hockey game tonight, with White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt saying, “We look forward to the United States beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada.” pic.twitter.com/ZAABZinuZT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 20, 2025

This is not the first time Karoline Leavitt has openly spoken about the US taking over Canada. Last month, the Press Secretary blatantly joked about the inevitability of Canada becoming America’s 51st state. The 27-year-old shared how Trump spoke to the U.S hockey team ahead of their match with the Canadian hockey team, as reported by BBC.

During the press conference, Leavitt revealed how Trump was looking forward to watching the game that night. “And we look forward to the United States beating our soon to be 51st state Canada,” she added boldly.