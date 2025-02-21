Donald Trump Wants Canada as the 51st State—Says They Can Keep ‘O Canada’

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants Canada to become the 51st US state, and he stands by his word despite the controversy. “If people wanted to play the game right, it would be 100% certain that they’d become a state,” he said recently. However, for Canadians, Trump’s proposal is equally unrealistic and ludicrous. Despite the booing, he continues to discuss his plans to erase the 5,525-mile-long border between the two countries.

While talking at the Republican Governors Association meeting on Thursday, Donald Trump talked about Canada’s national anthem. He stated that he is okay if they want to keep the “O Canada” anthem after becoming the 51st state of the US. During the meeting in Washington, he noted that Canadians booed the American national anthem at the USA vs Canada ice hockey match at Bell Center in Montreal. “I think ultimately they’ll be praising the national anthem,” the president commented before sharing his thoughts on O Canada.

He said, “We will have to work out some kind of deals…because I do like the ‘O Canada’ all right.” He further added that Canada should keep it after joining the United States. “It’s a beautiful thing. I think we are going to have to keep it for the 51st state,” Trump said, rereferring to O Canada.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Trump jokes about Canada joining the U.S., says they can keep ‘O Canada’ as the anthem for the 51st state. 📌 Calls it a “beautiful song.”

📌 Sparks debate on U.S.-Canada relations.#Trump #Canada #USPolitics #51stState #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Nco1LBcbgb — Beacon Report (@BeaconRNews) February 21, 2025

His statement was followed by Chantal Kreviazuk’s bold performance ahead of the 4 Nations Face-off between the USA and Canada. The Canadian singer slyly hit back at Donald Trump for his repeated calls for the 51st US state. She tweaked the lyrics from “in all of us command” to “that only us command,” seemingly as a response to the US president’s remarks.

Despite the controversy, Trump dreams about Justin Trudeau joining hands with America. However, the Canadian prime minister is not at all keen on it, and his latest tweet shows that. After the USA suffered a devastating loss at Canada’s hand at the 4 Nations Face-off, Trudeau took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our sport.”

Vous ne pouvez pas prendre notre pays — et vous ne pouvez pas prendre notre sport. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

After hitting it with heavy tariffs, Donald Trump heightened the tension with Canada with his repeated wish to make it the 51st US state. He claimed that the United States pays “hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada,” indicating the US trade deficit with the country. “Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country,” the president further added. On his Truth Social, he even shared a picture of how the United States will look like with Canada joining in.

Needless to say, whether Trump’s this plan succeeds or not, he has definitely intensified the tensions with one of America’s closest allies.