Karma Strikes? ICE Urges Citizens to Report Undocumented, Abusive Former Partners Living in U.S. Illegally

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement( ICE) will now take care of that abusive ex who you thought broke immigration rules but got away with. The Department of Homeland Security is urging the public to report former abusive partners to ICE, highlighting one case where a domestic abuser was deported after overstaying a visa.

The administration encourages anyone whose ex is in the U.S. illegally to report them via the ICE tip line, which receives about 15,000 calls per month. Other Trump-era deportation efforts include transforming the asylum appointment app into “CBP Home” for self-deportation and offering $1,000 to undocumented individuals who choose to return voluntarily.

As per sources, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, a firm believer in Donald Trump’s immigration policies and architect of the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention facility, shared the story of the alleged domestic abuser who was nothing but a sheer loser on X (formerly Twitter). “We recently got a tip from someone whose abusive ex overstayed a tourism visa. He is now cued up for deportation.” he wrote.

As per the United Nations, abuse can be defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. It can come in various forms, including physical ( bodily harm) or emotional ( mental hurt), economic (financial abuse), s-xual (the worst kind), and psychological.

Anyone can be subjected to abuse regardless of age, gender, background, or state of mind. Instances such as name-calling, manipulation, extreme possessiveness, control, and casual insults are all different forms of abuse. Victims of domestic abuse may also include a child or other relative, or any other household member.

Federal officials say the ICE tip line receives around 15,000 calls per month, many involving reports about former partners. Meanwhile, we all know what has been the outcome of Trump’s ambitious mass deportation policies. The radicals are happy that America will have its true essence back from this initiative. Still, the backlash has also been strong and consistent with protests and hate for the ruling party on social media.

Beyond individual tips, the administration has implemented other aggressive deportation measures. Some of these include “CBP Home” app: Repurposed from the Biden-era asylum appointment platform to allow undocumented immigrants to initiate voluntary self-deportation and $1,000 incentives: Offered to individuals who choose to leave the country voluntarily.

Alas, A review of internal government data by CBS revealed that of the roughly 100,000 ICE deportations between January 1 and June 24, 2025, only 70,000 involved individuals with criminal records. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons recently told CBS News that while the agency mainly targets serious criminals, more undocumented people are being arrested by chance.

The Trump administration’s infamous detention facility for illegal inmates in the Florida Everglades is nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Situated in the Everglades, which has been specially built to detain thousands who entered the USA illegally were detained, arrested, or deported was scrutinized by Rep. Maxwell Frost in a TikTok video.

As per The Independent, a preliminary review found that over 700 detainees include many with no criminal history in the U.S. Only about one-third have past convictions. At the same time, roughly 250 are being held solely for immigration violations—civil offences, not crimes. The facility has been condemned by many for its location (isolated, situated in the wetland area, which is home to natural species and wildlife) and living conditions.

“Every Floridian should be ashamed,” Maxwell Frost said, describing the site as an internment camp “full of Latinos.” Reportedly, they were shouting “Libertad” (freedom), and some appeared to be around his age ( late twenties).

Therefore, while the plight of immigrants in America remains a controversial issue of discussion at the moment, one thing is for sure. If you had a loser ex who lived in the country illegally and thought they would get away, karma for hurting you is coming in the form of ICE authorities to get them.