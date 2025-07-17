“Every Floridian Should Be Ashamed”—Rep. Frost Exposes Poor Conditions at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ as Detainees Cry For Help

President Donald Trump and his administration’s infamous detention facility for illegal inmates in the Florida Everglades is nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Situated in the Everglades, a wetland area in Florida known for its lush greenery, wildlife habitat, and heavy rainfall.

The facility, which was built in just over eight days, is on abandoned airport land as a part of the Trump administration’s infamous mass deportation policies, where thousands who entered the USA illegally were detained, arrested, or deported.

The property has rows of metal bunk beds encaged in barbed wire fences. Built in just eight days, the compound reportedly includes 200 surveillance cameras, over 400 staff, and capacity for 3,000 detainees. Despite environmentalists’ warnings that the place could threaten Mother Nature and the well-being of these detainees, Donald Trump remained optimistic about the project and gave it a green signal.

As per The Mirror, the first member of Generation Z who was to Congress, Rep. Maxwell Frost, exposed harrowing conditions at the newly opened migrant detention center. During a visit earlier this week, Frost described hundreds of grown men crammed into chain-link cages beneath white tents, each cage holding 32 people with only three toilets.

Before you grasp your breath and think, what could be worse? The water spout from those toilets served as the detention center’s only water source. Frost, who seemed quite upset, told his TikTok followers, “It’s literally a spigot that comes from the toilet… The food portions are horrible, it was very hot… I saw people sweating.”

He also reported hearing desperate cries— “Help me! Help me!”—and claims some detainees even identified themselves as U.S. citizens. Meanwhile, as per The Independent, a preliminary review found that over 700 detainees include many with no criminal history in the U.S. Only about one-third have past convictions. At the same time, roughly 250 are being held solely for immigration violations—civil offences, not crimes.

Maxwell Frost further felt extremely angry and sad as he experienced a moment of emotional catharsis. “Every Floridian should be ashamed,” he said, describing the site as an internment camp “full of Latinos.” Reportedly, they were shouting “Libertad” (freedom), and some appeared to be his age.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old politician also called out the way authorities served food to the detainees. “The food portions are horrible, it was very hot and warm within the actual tent where the cages are held. I saw people sweating.” He added. Many reportedly waited days without showers, medication, or contact with lawyers as they cried for help.

One Venezuelan detainee described life there as “inhuman,” expressing concern over pressure to sign self-deportation papers. In addition, Florida Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz told reporters after visiting the facility over the first weekend of July and claimed that the facility was a prison to cage people.

On the other side, federal officials and MAGA members from the Trump administration have looked the other way and strongly denied these claims, stating that detainees have “access to medicine and medical care,” and receive “three meals, unlimited drinking water, showers, and other necessities.”

Last weekend, a viral TikTok clip also showed a MAGA family posing in front of the facility’s entrance sign, grinning for the camera. At the same time, someone offscreen condemned them, saying, “You think killing people is fun.” Yet ardent Trump fans cannot stop praising the 79-year-old for this bold move, which allegedly will make America free from immigrants and punish them hard.

At this point in his political career, Donald Trump seems unbothered and ruthless. He loves the USA like nobody else. He will go to any harsh extent to make this right, his way! There is no point in filing another lawsuit against the MAGA party or hurling abuses on social media; all we can do is watch the show unfold and hope for the best.