Kanye West’s Fans Threaten to Stop Supporting Him Amid His Plans to Start a ‘Yeezy Porn’ Project

Kanye West is reportedly gearing up to venture into a new territory with his latest endeavor, a Yeezy Porn studio. Following his success in music and fashion, the enigmatic artist is all set to explore the realm of adult entertainment, according to sources cited by the Mirror. Allegedly in talks with seasoned adult film producer Mike Moz, formerly wed to Stormy Daniels, West seems determined to make his mark in this new industry. While whispers of West's interest in the porn industry have circulated for some time, it appears he's now set on making it a reality. However, not everyone is on board with his latest move, as fans have taken to X to express their discontent.

One user wrote, "Kanye West plans to launch a porn production company called "Yeezy Porn". But I thought he was a man of God..... All an act. You can't trust any of these celebrities." Another person wrote, "Wow, Kanye West never fails to surprise us with his latest ventures! A Yeezy PORN studio with Stormy Daniels' ex? That's definitely a shock move. It's hard to believe that just five years ago he revealed his 'addiction' to lewd material. Talk about a wild ride! Kanye always keeps us on our toes." A third person said, "He should change his name from Yeezy to Sleazy ... It suits him better..."

A fourth user wrote, "I'm old enough to remember when a lot of American Christians were so gullible as to think this dirtbag was sincere in his conversion." Another user criticized West and wrote, "Kanye West is a multi-millionaire. Extremely successful, musical icon. He’s aging horribly. After all that he’s accomplished. His next move is to allegedly launch Yeezy porn. He has children, better yet young daughters. One that’s middle school-aged. It can’t be about the money. However, no amount of money should ever overtake a man’s morals and integrity. A lot of these celebrities are insecure cornballs. Please do not let your kids idolize these clowns.”

Furthermore, there's speculation that West could unveil the adult-oriented brand as soon as this summer, although no official confirmation has been made. According to the Daily Mail, West admitted to being a porn addict back in 2019, revealing that his fascination with adult content started at the tender age of five. He said, "For me, Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life." Furthermore, amid a contentious dispute with his former spouse Kim Kardashian regarding their children's education, West alleged that pornography had torn apart their family.

Meanwhile, West faced significant repercussions in his business endeavors following controversial antisemitic remarks made in late 2022, coinciding with his admission of enduring a severe physical altercation. However, despite these setbacks, West continues to pursue various business ventures, showcasing his resilience and determination. Now, it seems the mogul is aiming to enter into a new arena. Given West's propensity for exploring diverse industries, his interest in this latest venture hardly comes as a surprise.