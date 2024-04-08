Kanye West’s Chaotic Italian Summer Followed His Covert Rental of Sting’s Opulent Estate

It has been reported that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori rented Sting's luxurious 16th-century residence in Tuscany in secrecy during their infamous vacation in Italy last year. Censori and the rapper made headlines multiple times during their vacation in Venice last summer, most notably after they were photographed engaging in obscene behavior on a boat.

Kanye West butt out on a boat ride with bianca censori in Italy. pic.twitter.com/Sb1QHuWAyL — Tren&Glim (@TrenGlim) August 29, 2023

As reported by The Sun, sources revealed that the rapper hosted a series of chaotic parties at the opulent estate comprising six properties and featuring private chefs and a cutting-edge recording studio. An insider spilled, "If people thought Kanye was living it up in Italy after seeing the pictures of him and Bianca in Venice, they don’t know what was going on at Sting’s place. Kanye, Bianca and his entourage and partied hard while they were there. It’s an incredible location and totally off the beaten track, so they could throw all-night parties and make as much noise as they wanted without disturbing anyone. It was quite a scene to have Kanye and his mates take over the house, one of the most picturesque residences in all of Italy."

Kanye West in the streets of Florence, Italy photographing his wife Bianca Censori in front of a crowd of spectators. pic.twitter.com/mszNSfLeJx — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 22, 2023

The source added that West occupied the premises to the fullest for the majority of August and September. The restored bolthole, which Sting and his wife Trudie acquired in 1999, was transformed into their vacation residence. Located in the Chianti region, 45 minutes southeast of Florence, the expansive villa is engaged in the production of honey, wine, and olive oil. It features eight toilets and nine bedrooms, attended by a staff of fifteen. Five enormous cottages, in addition to the main house, can accommodate fifty visitors who have access to all facilities and personnel. As per their website, an abundance of activities can be found on the landscaped grounds, and Sting installed a 10-foot Buddha statue in a chapel at the main residence. The estate also features a life-size chessboard, a gazebo that overlooks a lake, and a fountain that formerly belonged to actress Sophia Loren.

Censori is reportedly beginning to feel used and is having trouble with West 'pressing for more'. An insider told The Daily Mail last month, "She needs a break and needs to step back. She loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming and Kanye keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of Vultures 2." The source stated that Censori perceives that West is exploiting her for promotional purposes. The source further stated, "These past couple of months have been an experience, but she really wants to focus on having children after the album drops. She knows she is overexposed." Concerns arose for Bianca and the couple's somewhat unconventional relationship due to her fashion choices and constant silence. However, insiders later claimed that she had reassured her family that she was not being coerced by her husband.