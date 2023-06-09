Kanye West Snubbed by Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan on His 46th Birthday

Kanye West turned 46 on June 8 and the "Runaway" rapper celebrated his special day "quietly" with his new wife Bianca Censori. However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan remained silent and did not show up publicly to wish the Yeezy founder. Their social media handles carried no 'updates' or 'wishes' for West throughout the day, while in the past the Hulu stars have been very vocal about sending warm birthday wishes to Kourtney and Khloe's exes Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, respectively.

The Kardashians have seemingly severed all their ties with Kim's ex-husband because of his "violent public outbursts" in the past. In the new season 3 of "The Kardashians," Kim has opened up about her troubled marriage and breakup with comedian Pete Davidson due to West's erratic behavior. Kim revealed in the latest episode of the reality show that she has been maintaining a dignified silence about West's psychotic behavior and is shielding her children from his "public rants." "I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times. I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew, I would just never do that to my kids. It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV."

The Kardashian clan distanced themselves from the "Flashing Lights" rapper after his controversial antisemitic remarks, which resulted in the subsequent cooling off the Adidas's Yeezy brand collaboration. According to BBC, in 2022, the athleisure brand said that it will "not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech." Adidas's Yeezy brand collaboration was put under review after West showcased a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt design at Paris Fashion Week. His products were then swiftly pulled from sale, which caused a net loss of £217 million (approximately $272 million) for Adidas.

Meanwhile, Kim has been warm towards Khloe's ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The beauty mogul has been spotted several times cheering for the basketball sports star during his recent matches in LA. According to the US Sun, Kim posted a clip of Thompson on her Instagram stories in March to wish him on his birthday. The video showcased Thompson drizzling maple syrup onto a plate of waffles. Kim's voice can be heard in the background saying, "Eggo waffles with Haagen Dazs ice cream. It's almost like an expresso martini. It is ledge." She had captioned the video: "Happy birthday to the guy that makes the best snack combos ever! Love you @realtristan13."

Kris Jenner too had expressed her grief on Tristan's mother's sudden passing with an emotional post. She also wished the star NBA player via her Instagram story on his birthday with a picture of him and baby True playing in a plastic ball pit and captioned it: "You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an Uncle, and a son."

On Kourtney's ex Scott Disick's 40th birthday recently, the entire Kardashian clan sent him adorable messages. Kim shared a sweet message on her Instagram story where she called him a great dad. Khloe shared about their bond and walked down memory lane with a gratitude post.

Kris too acknowledged his birthday and reminded him that she loves him. While the rest of the Kardashian exes have carved a special place with the reality family, West seems to be the only one snubbed by the Kardashians.