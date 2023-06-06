Kim Kardashian Believes Her Kids Will 'Appreciate Her Silence' Amid 'Nasty' Drama with Ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been revealing her challenging life as a 'single mother' through the latest episodes of The Kardashians, a popular reality show that premiered on Hulu on May 25, 2023. During an emotional confession with mom Kris Jenner in the second episode, the SKIMS co-founder shared how she has been coping with the public drama of ex-Kanye West and protecting her four kids — Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and North, from his "negative image".

Kim revealed that she has been banning the kids from "watching any news teaser" related to West. "I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."

She continued to explain her struggles around censoring news related to her ex from the kids. "I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew, I would just never do that to my kids. It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV," revealing she "can't risk" them catching a news teaser.

She also talked about having to figure out a way to protect them and how she often goes into crisis mode. "I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

The beauty mogul expressed that she felt hurt for causing drama, "I just hate that I bring the drama." However, Kris Jenner instantly reassured Kim about "family support" and that "there's nothing" the family wouldn't do for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cohen

According to PEOPLE, the Hulu star also revealed the details about her marriage with West and what led to the downfall of their relationship. Kim shared that she spent "hours and hours of days as the cleanup crew" referring to being Kanye's fashion clean-up crew for his Yeezy brand.

During the confessional, she added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew." Kris Jenner agrees that "divorce" was the best option for the couple.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim further stated that none of her kids are aware of the "violent public outbursts" displayed by her ex-husband since she follows a strict "no discussion" policy about the topic. Supporting the stance, Khloe shared in the episode confessional, "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger. And, you know, sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."