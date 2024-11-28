Kanye West Says Hollywood Elites 'Sacrificed' His Mother In Bizarre Video: "They Can Control..."

Controversial rapper Kanye West's mother, Donda West, tragically passed away on November 10, 2007, at the age of 58, just a day after undergoing cosmetic surgery. Her cause of death was determined to be heart failure linked to multiple post-surgery complications. Having a close relationship with her son, Donda was frequently spotted cheering him on at various events and award ceremonies. Kanye has also been outspoken about his continued grief following her passing. In a resurfaced clip that has been going viral once again, the rapper shockingly claims that his mother was "sacrificed" by Hollywood elites.

Donda West and Kanye West at a book signing event on June 6, 2007. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brian Ach)

In the clip, Kanye, speaking from inside a car, launched into a passionate rant, telling a paparazzo why he can't be controlled by anyone. He said, "They can't control me. They can control Shaq, they can control Charles Barkley, they can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can't control me. Ain't no name I won't name. It's up." As reported by Marca, further speaking about Hollywood sacrifices, he said, "My momma [Donda West] was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. Out here in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. Feels like it might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize."

As the video clip went viral, several users gave their opinions about Kanye's claim in the comment section of the video. One YouTube user wrote, "I've been saying this for years and people call me crazy that's a lot of things coming to the light." Another person said, "In whatever way we want to look at it. The truth has no substitute and no expiration date. Eventually, it will all come out in the open. Nothing is hidden under the sun." An X user said, "This man just said his mom was sacrificed literally said it lol this shit ain’t no conspiracy anymore."

This man just said his mom was sacrificed 🤦🏾‍♂️ literally said it lol this shit ain’t no conspiracy anymore — CataclysmicHighFather⚕️👑 (@howardLsupreme) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, several insiders have revealed that Kanye’s grief over his mother’s passing remains as intense today as it was when she died. At the time of her tragic death, Donda was deeply intertwined with her son’s career, serving as his general manager and overseeing his business ventures and the Kanye West Foundation. Born in Georgia, Kanye was the only child of Donda and Ray West, a photojournalist and former Black Panther. After the couple divorced when Kanye was just 11 months old, Donda relocated with her son to Chicago, where she later began a relationship with Ulysses Blakely, as reported by Page Six.

Donda also firmly believed in her son's musical talent. After their move back to Chicago, she reportedly paid $25 an hour for studio time so he could record Green Eggs and Ham, a rap he wrote with a friend. Kanye has since immortalized his mother in many of his songs. In Hey Mama (2000), he reflects on their life together, celebrating the sacrifices she made as a single mother to provide for him. In the deeply emotional 2014 track Only One, the rapper channels her voice as if she’s speaking to him from the afterlife. While Kanye’s connection with his father, Ray, was never as strong as the bond he shared with her mom, the two have grown closer over the years.