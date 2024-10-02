Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of pornography that some readers may find distressing.

Kanye West is well known for his feud with the Kardashians after he split with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, when things cooled off, the rapper put up a picture of one of The Kardashians' famed figures on the Instagram handle's display. The rap artist's gesture was made to ensure a truce after a long internet feud on Instagram where he bullied his ex-wife and her family including her short-time boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West updates his profile picture on Instagram to photo of Kris Jenner. pic.twitter.com/ScL9LNiur7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 28, 2022

The Vultures rapper put his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner's picture as his icon which was similar to her profile picture on the platform. The action left his fans and followers in utter confusion. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Yeezy founder shared a post on Instagram to clear the air. The post read, "I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect. Let’s change the narrative." Previously, Ye also apologized for his rude conduct on social media when he spoke with Good Morning America. "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger. But also, ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either," he told ABC News’ Linsey Davis.

He’s so random lmfao — Carlos Figueredo (@Carsperi) September 28, 2022

The father of four expressed that he understands that the SKIMS founder, needs to "be least stressed and at best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children." The rapper went haywire with his views on social media after Kardashian started seeing Davidson post their divorce. The global music star went on to express his fear of letting his daughters grow up with Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife. Sharing his concerns he expressed that she was the one who encouraged Kardashian to do a Playboy magazine shoot by going all bare with pearls. The same year a sex tape leak of Kardashian went viral.

He's obsessed + weird + childish — ariel🍁 (@Swizzle1312) September 28, 2022

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, "Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made Kyle [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not going to let it happen to Northy and Chicago," as reported by BuzzFeed. The post led Kardashian to ask her ex-husband to stop posting Jenner's name on his posts. West continued to post the text messages on his social media handle.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

In a text from Kardashian that read, "From my mom- PLEASE, Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end," the rapper responded by saying, "Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do Playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here." Things were definitely out of control until West realized he was spewing it all against the family of his kids.