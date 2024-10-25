Kanye West Fans Joke He’s Been Replaced by a Clone as He Looks '10 Years Younger' in New Photos

Kanye West has been enjoying his sojourn in Japan since last month, the Donda rapper was spotted by several fans at famous restaurants and shopping destinations. However, many of them noticed that West had changed his avatar and looked decades younger. According to the Daily Mail, the Bound 2 rapper appeared handsome with his signature beard cut short, he has also trimmed his hair and lost weight. Fans were surprised and some even joked that he had been replaced by a clone on a Reddit thread, "Kanye shaved his beard, cut his hair, and lost some weight and all of a sudden looks younger. This can only mean one thing.....Clone!!!"

Saw Kanye in Tokyo. He looked healthy and happy.

Japan is good for him.

Los Angeles is cancer. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 15, 2024

Political commentator and podcast host Candace Owens also seemed to note the change, "Saw Kanye in Tokyo. He looked healthy and happy. Japan is good for him. Los Angeles is cancer," she wrote on X. Others expressed their views on Reddit saying, "Losing the fat, shaving his beard and looking good is believable BUT his jawline, it looks CHI-SLED idk but i think it's a Clone," a person agreed. "How tf is he almost 50 years old? He looks like 10 years younger!" another person chimed.

Ye spotted in Tokyo wearing Comme des Garçon Homme Plus x Nike Air Max TL2.5 pic.twitter.com/vG4Tv5zDL7 — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) October 19, 2024

"Are we getting back that old Kanye?" a fan wrote. "Y’all act like y’all never been scruffy out of shape then bounced back like this isn’t impossible!!" an online user noted. Ye was spotted with his wife Bianaca Censori on several shopping trips. The couple seem to have reconciled amid their separation rumors. As per Hola Magazine, they were caught on a buying spree at night near the Dover Street Market in Ginza, Tokyo, on October 22. The Yeezy architect wore her hair in a bizarre style with extensions and she seemed to have reverted the color to a darker shade of brown. West sported an all-black ensemble just like his wife.

Ye and Bianca Censori spotted out in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/9B9ekyY0sl — kanYe Commentator🧋 (@yereposted) October 22, 2024

On October 7, it was reported that the pair might be headed for divorce. They were telling people they had split up a few weeks prior, according to a report from TMZ at the time, and Bianca was going to go back to her home country of Australia to be with her family. A source claimed that Censori's family remains confused about the couple's relationship struggles.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West at Narita International Airport on June 09, 2024, in Narita, Japan. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jun Sato)

"Bianca’s family feels very confused right now. Her sister just spent time with her in LA, and she saw firsthand how dysfunctional Bianca’s marriage is." "When she went back home, she told everyone that she couldn’t take it anymore, then suddenly, she is back in Japan and loving up on Kanye," the source revealed. Additionally, it was reported that the Carnival rapper "planned to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca." West might be moving permanently to Tokyo in the near future, but it looks like the couple is reworking their marriage for now.