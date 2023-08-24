Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Feeling 'Kind of Alone' and other Relationship Struggles

Jennifer Aniston’s love life has been a hot topic of gossip for quite some time. Given her radiant persona and charming nature, among her other notable qualities, one would think romance should’ve been easy for the actress. But, sadly for Aniston, it hasn’t been the case. The actress has had her fair of romances with top actors in the industry. From Brad Pitt to Justin Theroux, she’s shaped her own experience on the matter. However, she once revealed a heartbreaking reason why she struggles with matters of the heart.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Zendaya Debuts Smashing New Hairstyle Inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel From ‘Friends'

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Aniston confessed it was "difficult" being in a relationship and stated that it had always been that way for her. She also claimed that this mindset was, at least in part, influenced by her parent's complicated marriage that also ended in a divorce like her. She went on to explain painfully, “I think because I really was kind of alone”. In addition, stated that she wasn’t fond of “sacrificing who you were or what you needed” for the sake of being in a relationship; the philosophy of compromise. Her thoughts on the matter somewhat assisted her with getting used to “just being kind of solo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

In the same interview with WSJ Magazine, whose cover story featuring the Friends star is set to release later in September 2023, Aniston revealed the path of life she’s currently on, which involves focusing on herself. “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship,” mentioned the Just Go With It actress.

In a previous interview with Elle in December 2018, she threw light on the aftermath of when her romances ended and how she felt about her breakups. “When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” said Aniston with careful recollection. Nostalgically looking back, she continued, “Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic obviously. But, at the end of it, this is our one life, and I would not stay in a situation out of fear."

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Alternate Career Option & Says "People Dread It"

Image Source: GettyImages/Frazer Harrison

Aniston compared her married life and how being single felt and said, “I don’t feel a void. I really don’t”. She then shared her opinion about willfully staying in a relationship out of mere obligations and fears: “Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

Also Read: Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Said She Will Not 'Stand Next To' Adam Sandler During a Red Carpet Event

#JenniferAniston is getting real about her love life pic.twitter.com/5jgc1KEQ5x — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) August 22, 2023

She wrapped up by commenting on what she feels about not getting that fairytale happy ending like most rom-com movies. “It’s a very storybook idea. I understand it, and I think for some people it does work. And it’s powerful and it’s incredible and it’s admirable. Even enviable. But everybody’s path is different,” said Aniston.

More from Inquisitr

10 Times We Fell in Love With Jennifer Aniston All Over Again

Michael Rapaport Raved About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Classy Wedding: ‘They'd a Wall of Caviar.'