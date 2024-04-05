Kanye West Admits He 'Mismanaged' Donda School Funds Amid Lawsuit Filed By Ex-employee

Donda school controversy is getting complicated by the day as Kanye West is embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his ex-staffer Trevor Philips. The shocking details of the recent case against the controversial rapper involve blowing up the funds of the Christian school, including harassment and racism.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson

The ex-staffer is exposing the dark secrets of working under Ye and his brand filing charges like harassment, discrimination, a hostile work environment, and multiple other complaints. Now, in the new lawsuit development, Philips has alleged he used tuition fees of Donda Academy's students to fund his personal trips, confirmed The Sun.

He argued in his case that the employees weren't paid their dues and rather he spent that money on his globe-trotting adventures. The Praise God rapper lost his partnership with influential brands like Adidas after he blew up the internet with his anti-semitic remarks and landed into controversy.

Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed, "Yeezy accounts were frozen and Phillips nor the other Yeezy members were being paid." He further added that the financial woes escalated since several other business deals were shelved as a consequence of his hate speech against the Jews.

"Upon his return, Kanye gloated to Donda and Yeezy staff, admitting that he mismanaged the schools' money," the court documents further read, adding, "[Kanye] specifically told Phillips and other staff that he spent $2 million of the school budget on his trip to Paris [and] Phillips could not help but wonder if that money included the school children's tuition."

However, money wasn't the cause of concern for Philips. The court filings also mentioned the ex-employee's X-rated encounter with Ye back on December 2, 2022. He detailed that the meeting first took place in a Nobu hotel room in Malibu, California exactly three days later of his messy divorce with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The plaintiff claimed during his meeting with Philips, Ye FaceTimed a woman, mentioned as a "female friend," and asked her to wear lingerie he bought for her. "[Trevor] immediately recognized the female's name because only a few weeks earlier, while at the Yeezy headquarters, Kanye had flaunted nude pictures of her to many of the staff members," the complaint read.

"The female answered Kanye's call and he commanded her, 'Next time I see you, you better make sure you are wearing the lingerie and the shoes I got you,'" Philips detailed in the complaint.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Before West's controversies, the musician cemented himself among the top singers in the music industry. His 2004 album The College Dropout proved to be a game changer for the rapper whose career seemed unassailable. He was among the fourth-fastest artists in history to reach a billion streams with 24 Grammy Awards under his name.

Unfortunately, West who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, is more famous for lawsuits than chartbursting tracks.