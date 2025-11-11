Kamala Harris Slams Dems for ‘Taking Black Women for Granted!’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris sent shockwaves through the political world when she said the Democratic Party “has taken Black women for granted.” She appeared on the podcast “Storehouse & Friends,” according to AOL, and she did not come to play.

On the show, Harris explained that while serving as vice president, she prioritized certain agendas on purpose. She knew that there were problems disproportionately affecting women of African descent.

She stated, per Fox News, “There are very specific issues that impact Black women in America that should be some of the highest priorities. I made them priorities when I was vice president, such as Black maternal mortality.”

Still on the Black women’s health agenda, the former vice president, noted that postpartum care and maternity care was also important in the election race. Harris added that more research was needed on fibroids. Harris shared that Black women were more likely to get it.

The implication was clear that those agendas were important to black women, a key voter group for Democrats. She asserted herself as the one who looked after those interests when she was in a position of power.

Harris didn’t stop there. She also criticized the Donald Trump administration. She noted, “And then you look at what’s happening now with this guy in office, and they’re cutting funding for scientific research if it has the word ‘woman’ or ‘Black’ in it.”

It seems as if Harris isn’t just blowing smoke. The Center for American Progress shared real-life stats about how the Department of Government Efficiency has cut programs that would have potentially helped women, in particular Black women.

They found that the loss of funding in the health care sector, particularly around reproductive issues like fibroids, preeclampsia, and maternal mortality, will affect these women the hardest. The Center stated that the lack of funding reinforced gender inequities, and that in especially, longitudinal research, the loss could not be recuperated.

Harris seems to be targeting Black women in the interview. This group is an important demographic for Dems, and Harris is particularly telling them that she sees their needs. She could be setting herself up for future political campaigns, or she could even just be validating these women at a basic level.

Either way, Harris is positioning herself as a voice of those who feel under-represented, even by her own party. She’s reaching out to Black women, and letting them know that she sees them, and she worked for them.

Her bluntness comes as she promotes her new memoir, 107 Days, and embarks on a national tour. She said, “I’m never going to shy away from who I am.” Adding, “I’m never going to feel burdened that, because of who I am in terms of my race and my gender, that I should pretend not to be.”

Social media responded fast. Many people reacted to the interview. One X user reacted to Harris’ statement that the Democratic Party took Black women for granted by saying, “Are they just now figuring this out?” And a lot of people had the same kind of reaction, as if it was the norm.

Kamala Harris has dropped a verbal bombshell. She’s calling out her own party and offering a fresh narrative to a key demographic. Whether this leads to real change is yet to be seen.