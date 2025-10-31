Donald Trump is facing growing criticism over his ambitious plan to build a grand ballroom in the White House East Wing. As demolition continues, critics say he has ignored the urgent issues caused by the ongoing government shutdown, which has led to food insecurity and financial hardship for millions of Americans. What’s more, what has added to the people’s frustration are reports of this incumbent ballroom being funded entirely by private donors, while millions of people are impacted with half salaries, pay cuts, and more financial trouble due to the shutdown.

For the unversed, Trump’s ballroom project is said to be based on a massive investment of $300 million, which will be a vast space crafted to welcome distinguished guests for events on an enormous scale. Considering the layout of the White House East Wing before the demolition, there have been widespread questions raised about the felling of historic trees, disrupting heritage property, and more, with the kind of extensive renovation that is taking place. At a time when the rest of the country is dealing with a real-time crisis, Trump’s elaborate plans to craft a place of his dreams aren’t exactly fitting the bill with his image of being the U.S. President.

Kamala Harris has a total MELTDOWN over the White House ballroom.. lmaoo pic.twitter.com/ld8z0SeusV — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 31, 2025

Attacking these points itself, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris launched a direct rant against Donald Trump and his alleged self-serving dreams of the ballroom. Expressing sheer rage on Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show podcast, she could be seen losing it mid-rant, infuriated by the kind of politics being acted out by the reigning federal government, which surely had absolutely no thought for the well-being of the citizens in the first place.

Speaking on Trump shifting priorities to create a ballroom in place of distributing food aid benefits to those in crisis, she said, “Are you f—— kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely disregarding the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now. Come on! I’m not going to be distracted by, ‘Oh, does the guy have a big f–king hammer!?’ What about those babies!?”

Harris appeared visibly frustrated when asked whether Democrats could learn from Trump’s aggressive, “bulldozer-style” approach to governing. In response, she hastily remarked, “It’s important we not conflate disruption with destruction.” For the unversed, the demolition of a historic space like the White House East Wing has been the first-ever revamp that the place has undergone since its foundation, about 83 years back. The wave of criticism directed at the Trump administration for approving such an extensive project mirrors the scale of the physical demolition itself.

In the meantime, with the shutdown still in place for weeks now, SNAP benefits for the citizens have been a recent privilege that has been curtailed. Over 40 million Americans are said to rely on the SNAP benefits, which are now threatened with the shutdown in place, since the payments will not be issued from November 1 onwards. While 25 American states have already planned to sue the Agriculture Department over these suspensions, there has been no postponement of it at all yet.

Starting Saturday, millions will see health costs skyrocket because of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Now, unbelievably, Trump is prepared to let children go hungry by illegally withholding SNAP benefits Congress approved. Disgusting. Fight back. We can’t allow that to happen. pic.twitter.com/MZBLfYivl2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 30, 2025

The Senate Democrats, in retaliation for the suspension of SNAP benefits, claimed that there could be an easy and straightforward solution that could ensure that no one would lose out on their food assistance. Speaking to The Post, Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated, “The simplest way to end it and the simplest way to make sure that people are getting the food assistance they need is to pick up the bill and give us five votes.” Unfortunately, despite the plea, the Senate failed to reopen the government in a 54-45 vote.