Kamala Harris seemed unfazed by GOP nominee Nikki Haley's criticism of her before the Iowa Caucus began on January 15, 2024. The Vice President of the US discussed the Republicans in the presidential race in an exclusive interview with ABC News. Haley called Harris a drag on the 2024 re-election bid.

The former South Carolina governor attacked Harris multiple times during her presidential campaigns. She even argued that she was running against the VP, not President Joe Biden, whose advancing age has been under constant scrutiny. But, a composed Harris responded, "Let's see what Iowa says to her."

While speaking to ABC's Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, she weighed on the outstanding performance of Donald Trump in almost all the Primary polls. Meanwhile, Harris also discussed other promising nominees like Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

When Bruce questioned the VP if the country and its growing concerns matter to her more than who wins the 2024 elections, Harris confidently responded, "Let me just tell you this; no matter who the Republican nominee is, we're winning," she emphasized, "We're winning."

The ABC correspondent asked her what she thought of Trump winning the GOP Primary race. Harris claimed, "I don't know. But look, if it is Donald Trump, we've beat him before, and we'll beat him again." She set the record straight by brushing off the idea of the Republican's return to the White House.

The former attorney explained, "When you ... look at all of the issues that are at stake, including our standing in the world, I think that the people of America want more in terms of the outcome of this election and charting the course for the future of our country."

As confident as Harris may sound, some Democrats, who are closely watching the Biden-Harris campaign, are concerned over the lack of people's interests. They are worried that the president's poor poll results and persistent failures could lead to his (Biden's) end, per The New York Times.

Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah, Ga., said, "I'm extremely concerned. President Biden is a man of great character. Certainly, he's a president of great accomplishments. But that is not translating to southeast Georgia." Meanwhile, Mayor Johnson claimed, "I don't see any passion, any excitement, nothing. It might be a situation of too little, too late."

Despite his weak poll numbers, Biden insisted otherwise. He urged the reporters to look at the other side of the picture. While leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, POTUS responded to a journalist, "You're reading the wrong polls," per Politico. Although it was unclear which polls he was referring to.

In a previous incident, Biden advised, "Don't read the polls," to reporters at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews. He continued, "Ten polls. Eight of them, I'm beating him in those states. Eight of them. You guys only do two, CNN and the New York Times."

Meanwhile, Republicans are painting Biden as an incompetent president who accomplished nothing with his weak policies. But Harris addressed those claims, "Today, extremists pass book bans! Books ban -- in this year of our Lord 2024! And then they even try to erase, overlook, and rewrite the ugly parts of our past. For example, the Civil War, which must I have to say was about slavery?"

