Kamala Harris’ Latest Remark Hints She’s Eyeing a Presidential Run in 2028—Netizens Warn, “Don’t Even Try…”

Lately, people have had high hopes that Kamala Harris would take another shot at her political rise by running for California governor. However, the former Vice President has already clarified that she is not interested. Still, many think her decision comes from a place of her having another shot at the U.S. presidency. Could this mean that the former VP is actually eyeing Donald Trump’s seat?

Following her devastating loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election, many thought she would be running for governor of California. However, on Wednesday, Harris put an end to all speculations with a very clear statement. “At this time, I will continue serving and leading outside of elected office,” she said.

Kamala added, “I’m eager to reconnect with the American people, support Democratic candidates nationwide who are committed to bold leadership, and share more about my next steps in the months to come.”

Since her loss last year, the VP had maintained quite a low profile, occasionally making political comments. However, according to a recent report by USA Today, Harris might not have “closed the door on running for president.”

When announcing that she won’t be running for California governor, the former Democratic VP said, “In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor.”

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election. For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office,” she said on Instagram.

According to CBS, Kamala actually “seriously considered” running for a California seat in 2026. However, later she withdrew, not because of eyeing the White House, but because she concluded that “heart wasn’t into running for governor.”

The rumor that she is now eyeing Donald Trump’s seat comes with divided social media reactions. The likes of Hillary Clinton offered their support for the former Vice President, saying that she could very well join the next Presidential race.

“From prosecutor to senator to vice president, Kamala Harris has always been for the people. I know her next chapter will be no different, whatever shape it takes,” Clinton wrote.

Some social media users shared her sentiment with comments like “Well, she’d definitely be better than Trump, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, others wrote, “No Kamala, you lost by a lot in 2024. Don’t try running again in 2028!” Overall, many think that she deserves another chance, as last year, Harris did not have enough time to prepare. She only had a few weeks to organize her campaign strategies as Joe Biden withdrew from the race at the end of July 2024.