Kamala Harris Jokes About the One Thing She Can Do That Trump Can’t During SNL Cameo

In an unexpected cameo on Saturday Night Live prior to Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Maya Rudolph on the NBC comedy sketch show, which aired its 50th episode with a bang. During the special part, Harris made fun of her competitor, former president Donald Trump, “I’m just here to remind you, you got this because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors.” She referenced how the Republican nominee had recently struggled to open the door of a garbage truck during a campaign stunt.

According to Huff Post, the vice president was originally set to travel to Detroit on Saturday but abruptly revised her plans. She will now go down in history as one of the many notable presidential candidates who have appeared on Saturday Night Live over the years, including Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Rudolf, the Democratic nominee's impersonator, started the interview by expressing her desire to speak with a woman who has walked in her "shoes"—a Black and South Asian woman seeking the presidency, "preferably from the Bay Area." The two then faced off over important issues after Harris showed up as a reflection in the mirror.

Kamala Harris talks to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AJuW7aO7VM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

Rudolph announced that she would "vote for us" as the two women stood side by side toward the finish.“Great! Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?” Harris then inquired. “Nope, I am not,” Rudolph replied. “Well, it was worth a shot,” Harris concluded. Ironically, the vice president's skit was a replica of Trump's 2015 performance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. As per Fox News Digital, KVI Seattle radio host Ari Hoffman tweeted about the similarities on X, "I knew that SNL sketch with Kamala Harris looked familiar. Kamala continues her pattern of ripping off Trump."

Kamala continues her pattern of ripping off Trump pic.twitter.com/3nLQFwPU7t — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) November 3, 2024

An X user agreed, "I would like to remind anyone on the left calling Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph's mirror-themed opener on Saturday Night Live "brilliant" and "hilarious" that, once again, Donald Trump did it first." "I like Donald Trump's 2015 appearance on SNL with the same mirror doing the same skit much better. The copycat cope is laughable at this point," another person chimed. "Not only did Harris plagiarize the same skit that Trump did on SNL back in 2015, but Trump’s was objectively the superior version. He’s just much better at that self-deprecating humor, and he doesn’t give off the insincere cringe vibe," a netizen criticized.

Maya Rudolph & Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live on November 2, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeenah Moon)

Right after the sketch was aired the Trump campaign issued a statement condemning the Democratic politician. Spokesman Steven Cheung stated that the Democratic nominee had nothing significant to offer to the American audience and voters. He also blamed Harris for living in a fantasy world along with her celebrity supporters and cosplaying on the popular show while her campaign "spirals down the drain into obscurity". "For the last four years, Kamala’s destructive policies have led to untold misery and hurt for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump will fix it," Cheung added.