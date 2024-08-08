Kamala Harris' Husband Doug's Past Cheating Scandal Has Left Her Worried 'He Might Do it Again'

Although Kamala Harris is at the pinnacle of her career, her personal life is reportedly crumbling in the aftermath of her husband Doug Emhoff's affair bombshell. The former prosecutor has been endorsed by Joe Biden as the Democratic party's presidential candidate against Republican rival Donald Trump. However, sources are saying she's "worried" about being deceived by her once cheater husband.

Daily Mail reported the potential First Gentleman's first marriage broke because he got his children's nanny pregnant. Now, Harris is afraid he might cheat her or have already cheated as a high-placed source revealed, "You know what they say, 'once a cheater always a cheater.' Of course, Kamala is worrying, not just that he might do it again, but could he have already done it again?"

Emhoff, an American lawyer, was previously married to film producer Kerstin Mackin from 1992 to 2008 and has two children Cole and Ella. When the second gentleman was introduced in the public during his wife Harris' presidential campaign, a report surfaced he cheated on his ex-wife Mackin with the kids' blonde school teacher cum nanny Najen Naylor.

After the allegations became public, Emhoff accepted the affair in a statement saying, "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," as per CNN. Also, the attorney informed Harris about his infidelity before the VP got married to him and according to a close friend of the nanny, she [nanny] "did not keep the child."

Meanwhile, his marriage with Mackin ended years before he began dating Harris. In her statement, Emhoff's ex-wife said, "Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, [and] continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together." They divorced in 2008.

Despite knowing about Emhoff's cheating scandal, Harris was left "unnerved" and "humiliated" after she realized she'd be leading the Democratic party in the November elections after Biden dropped out of the race. An insider added, "She's trying to focus on rebranding her image and this is the last thing she wanted right now. The Democrats' convention is just around the corner and the election is less than three months away, so any distraction has to be bad news."

While the news was still under wraps, VP Harris and her team are worried it could negatively affect their campaign, "Put bluntly it's not a good look and Harris and her team know it. News of the affair has dominated coverage of the candidate over the weekend and sparked panic in her camp."

Although the damage has been done, the former prosecutor tried to distract Americans from the cheating coverage by announcing her running mate Tim Walz. However, according to some experts, Republicans could "capitalize on [Emhoff's cheating scandal] as everyone knows Trump's history, and he wears it almost like a badge. But the Democrats claim they're above this," per Fox News.