Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff wed in 2014 after meeting on a blind date in 2013. The power couple has been together for almost ten years, but according to Harris' stepchildren, who adore her and call her 'Momala', they are 'still in the honeymoon phase' of their relationship. In an exclusive interview with The New York Times in 2021, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff gave insight into their blissful marriage, "It depends on the setting. Because Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley. I’m like, When is this going to wear off? It’s so insane. It’s like the honeymoon phase forever. Like, the rest of the world gets to see it on social media, but we live that," they revealed.

Ella further elaborated that it was overwhelming to experience Harris' political position: "When we went to see them for Election Day, it really hit me, like, Whoa. Seeing them is a lot different now. There’s a lot more people. I think the idea of sharing our parents with the world is kind of insane. Like, it’s a really cool thing to wrap your head around — because you get to share all the great things — but it’s also like, Huh?!"

As per Elle, Harris discussed in a 2019 Mother's Day piece that a significant role in her life was stepparenting Cole and Ella. "As a child of divorce, I knew how hard it could be when your parents start to date other people. And I was determined not to insert myself in their lives until Doug and I had established we were in this for the long haul," she wrote in the lengthy heartfelt essay.

On this Mother’s Day, Sen. Kamala Harris speaks about her mother and her relationship with her stepchildren who call her “Momala” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/QjnQkxbKXy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 12, 2019

The Democratic presidential nominee went on to reveal the moment she was given the famous moniker, "A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term “stepmom.” Instead, they came up with the name 'Momala.'" While concluding, Harris quoted Senator Maggie Hassan' words of wisdom. “Our kids love us for who we are and the sacrifices we make,” she said. “They get it.”

Harris' husband, an attorney by profession, posted a congratulatory video for his wife on her presidential nomination. Emhoff has stood with Harris for most of her illustrious political career and currently backing her bid for the White House. “There has been life breathed into the Democratic campaign for president and they do not have one minute to waste or lose. And so you are going to put out your biggest guns on this – and he is just important a surrogate as anyone,” Anita McBride, Emhoff's spokesperson told CNN. Spokesperson Seth Schuster added that Doug “will be a vigorous and active campaigner, speaking directly to our coalition about the issues they care most about and mobilizing the voters who will decide this election to ensure that Vice President Harris becomes President Harris.”