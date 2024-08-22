Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Includes a Awkward Story of How They Met in His DNC Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff has stood by her all the way long. Their journey began in 2013 with Emhoff and Harris dating and marrying a year later when Harris was California's Attorney General. Emhoff's support for Harris throughout her vice presidency and her recent triumph in securing the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination is remarkable. Recently, during his speech at the Democratic National Convention, Emhoff also included an amusing detail about their first meeting, as reported by HuffPost.

During his speech, he said, "I love you so much. I'm so proud of how you've stepped up for us. But that's who she is. Wherever she's needed, however, she's needed, Kamala rises to the occasion." Emhoff then revealed that he met Harris through one of his clients. He said, "In 2013, I walked into a contentious client meeting. We worked through the issue and by the end of the meeting, the now happy client offered to set me up on a blind date." He further added, “For generations, people have debated when to call the person you’re being set up with. And never in history has anyone suggested 8:30 a.m.”

“And yet, that’s when I dialed. I got Kamala’s voicemail, and I just started rambling. 'Hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting. Again, it’s Doug.' I remember I was trying to grab the words out of the air and put them back in my mouth. And for what seemed like far too many minutes, I hung up.” Emhoff then revealed, “By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail, and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary." Talking about their upcoming anniversary, he said, "I know it means I'm about to hear that embarrassing voice message again. That same night, I'll hear my wife, Kamala Harris, accept your nomination for president of the United States."

Emhoff shared how Harris has warmly welcomed his children, Cole and Ella, from his first marriage. "That's Kamala. Those kids are her priorities, and that scene was a perfect map of her heart. She's always been there for our children and I know she'll be there for yours too," he said, as reported by Newsweek. Talking about Harris, he also said, “She finds joy in pursuing justice. She stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. She likes seeing people do well but hates when they’re treated unfairly. Her empathy is her strength.” Praising her, he said, "She's showing you what we already know: she's ready to lead. She will be a great president we will all be proud of."

"As I got to know her better, and just fell in love fast, I learned what drives Kamala. And it’s what you’ve seen over these past four years and especially these past four weeks." pic.twitter.com/StmCO0GpBo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 21, 2024

Later, while sharing his own story, Emhoff also mentioned that he and his wife had worked for the same company previously. As reported by The Daily Beast, he said, “I worked at McDonalds in high school for some extra cash. Not only was I an employee of the month, but I still have the framed picture and the ring—golden arches and all.” Emhoff’s speech comes as the Democratic Party works to introduce Harris to the American public.