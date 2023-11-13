Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is facing tough situations amid Child Protective Services currently conducting an investigation into the allegations of child abuse against her 35-year-old husband, David Eason. Meanwhile, The 31-year-old reality star posted a monochrome photo of herself on TikTok. The Teen Mom 2 alum held her hands beneath her chin in the picture while sporting a white tank top and teasing her cleavage. She captioned the video: "It's an evil world we live in, but hey, I'm a keep living and loving life." The former MTV star added a motivational touch saying: "Stay true to yourself 100 percent." However, fans were not thrilled with her actions, according to The US Sun, they mocked her choice of words and seeming illusory TikTok about wickedness.

In a Reddit post fans expressed their furious opinion over the Teen Mom alum choosing her husband over her kids. One fan sarcastically wrote: "It's a very evil world inside your own house." A second fan argued: "Caption says: 'Stay true to yourself.' Well, how about staying true to your precious children?" A third fan ranted: "Jenelle has a knack for feeling herself during her kids' turmoil." A fourth fan wrote: "Who smiles like this when their kid is abused and taken away?"A fifth fan chimed in: "It's disturbing how delusional she is." Jenelle just lauded her disgraced husband with an appreciation message, thus it appears that she has overlooked her fan's critical remarks. Sharing a set of monochromatic images on Instagram she captioned their romantic pictures with the message: "No matter where I go I’m loved by you, no matter where we are you always make me laugh, no matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me. Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee." Ending with a kiss and heart emojis.

The US Sun was exclusively informed by a source that Maryssa, 16, David's daughter, spoke with the CPS investigators on the accusations that her father had assaulted Jenelle's oldest son. This development gave the inquiry a new direction. On September 28, David is said to have beaten Jace in front of a neighbor's house in North Carolina before the teenager left the house for the third time. "Maryssa has spoken to CPS by now, and it was supposed to be with Jenelle and David's lawyer present," the insider alleged. "She was really burned by the 2019 CPS investigation and remained in their home despite promises she wouldn't have to go back there. So no one is expecting her to say much to CPS now," the source revealed.

Jace is no longer in Jenelle's care while their home is being investigated by CPS. The teen is presently under the custody of CPS, but while the investigation is ongoing, his grandmother Barbara is caring for him. "He is still at Barbara's, of course, and he's enrolled in a new school." A source shared: "It sounds like Jace is doing well back with Barbara."

