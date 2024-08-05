Kamala Harris' Husband Admits First Marriage Ended as He Cheated and Impregnated Nanny

Vice President Kamala Harris first met her attorney husband, Doug Emhoff, in 2013. The couple dated for a year and married in 2014. Although Emhoff has stood by Harris throughout her political career, a recent scandal could potentially destroy their marriage and jeopardize the Democratic presidential nominee's candidacy. According to the Daily Mail, the Second Gentleman's first marriage ended after he got his children’s nanny, Najen Naylor, pregnant. The nanny worked at the prestigious private school their kids attended. Emhoff and his movie producer ex-wife, Kerstin, called it quits on their 16-year marriage in 2009, in light of the affair.

Hours after Daily Mail's exclusive report broke out, Emhoff admitted to cheating in a statement to CNN. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said.

Kerstin also shared, “Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids and continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.” The ex-couple, however, did not comment about the hushed pregnancy or the affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

According to someone acquainted with the exchanges, President Joe Biden's vetting committee was aware of the relationship and the circumstances surrounding it four years prior, when Harris underwent the running mate selection process before being selected for the ticket. The source also confirmed that Emhoff had informed Harris about the extramarital affair long before the two were married. Meanwhile, as per Naylor's close friend, she 'did not keep the child.'

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Naylor was allegedly forced to resign from her position as a teacher at The Willows, the private elementary school in Culver City, California, after the affair. A mother whose children attended the school before 2009 acknowledged knowing about the scandal. Despite her distaste for Emhoff, she expressed nothing but admiration for Naylor. "She was a lovely person and a great teacher to my kids."

NEW: Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff allegedly cheated on his first wife with their nanny according to a new report by the Daily Mail.



The report comes just days after @LauraLoomer made a similar report on X.



According to the report, Emhoff got teacher Najen Naylor pregnant… pic.twitter.com/0dtIQ1OoyX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 3, 2024

There were no registrations for a 'Brook Naylor' born in 2008 or 2009; a thorough examination of LA County birth records conducted by the Daily Mail revealed. Additionally, no child was born with the last name 'Emhoff' during those two years. An insider disclosed that Emhoff and Naylor reached a financial settlement, and the nanny quit her job to stay away from the spotlight.

Naylor's LinkedIn profile cites that she joined the production business, Broadway Video, in 2011 as the Director of New Business Development and joined the audiobook company Audible's New York offices in 2018 as the Senior Director of Original Entertainment Acquisition & Development. When contacted by the reputed publication at her Hamptons home, Naylor didn't deny the affair or the pregnancy. “I’m kind of freaked out right now,” she said and refused to comment anything further.