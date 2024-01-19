Although it wasn't difficult, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's settlement took years to complete. The couple took their time figuring out the specifics of their custody arrangement for their twins, Max and Emme, at the time of their breakup. It was also agreed that neither spouse would provide child or spousal support payments.

Rewind to the early 2000s, and we've got the ultimate Latin power couple - Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. They were married for seven years and share twins. Their bond is a testament to enduring love and collaboration. 👫👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #MarcAnthony #LatinRoyalty pic.twitter.com/VqA4CggjmS — Loveropedia (@loveropedia) September 25, 2023

The pair decided to divide up the custody. Anthony was to take care of them seven days a month, with Lopez receiving primary custody. The singers agreed that the twins "are not exposed to unwanted publicity" to shield them from unwanted attention. They also agreed to "split custody of the children on school vacations, birthdays, holidays including Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween," according to court records obtained by People. In an open discussion about her relationships, Lopez said that she has struggled to find closure after her split from ex-husband Marc Anthony. In 2016, Lopez told Today, "When my marriage [to Anthony] ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn't the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that's never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do."

Following their Beverly Hills nuptials in 2004 and the birth of their twins, Emme and Max, in February 2008, Lopez and Anthony filed for divorce in July 2011. Speaking candidly on the value of co-parenting and their continued friendship after their divorce, Lopez and Anthony have maintained a close relationship. For the sake of their kids, Lopez has often referred to Anthony as her "best friend" and previously told People that they remain very cordial. She told the outlet, "We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together. It’s just good for the whole family."

When it comes to parenting her adolescent twins Emme and Max, Lopez spoke up about how they are "giving it" to her as a parent. Last year she revealed on the Today Show, "They’re becoming adults. They are challenging everything in life." She added, "These kids have so much information, so much more than we had. They’re thinking and talking about things and about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old." However, Lopez isn't worried about the kids and said, "I think they’re gonna change the world and make it so much better, so much better than what we did." The actress has also gained experience in co-parenting with Jennifer Garner, the ex-wife of husband Ben Affleck, with whom he has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. After reigniting their relationship in 2021, Lopez and Affleck got married in July, a year later.

