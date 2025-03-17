Kamala Harris Had to Stick to This White House Protocol—But Trump Had Other Plans!

Well, taking on the role of the President of the United States for sure comes with certain restrictions. But it’s not just the commander-in-chief who faces these limitations. Rather, there are strict rules in place for the first lady, presidential children, and even the vice president. The Vice Presidents reside at the United States Naval Observatory and they have to spend a significant portion of their time working at the White House. And, even the simplest conveniences, like ordering takeout are off-limits!

During a June 2023 appearance on Baby, This is Keke Palmer, then-Vice President Kamala Harris was asked by host Keke Palmer, “How often do you Uber Eats dinner to the White House?” Harris’ answer was unexpected! “No, but we can’t,” she said. “For security reasons, I can’t have deliveries.” The revelation surprised everyone. But it makes sense given her position and the security concerns associated. The risk of allowing any outside food deliveries into the White House was looked upon as security threat. And that means, Harris couldn’t enjoy the convenience of takeout even on days she was working late in the night.

This restriction seems to align with Harris’ known eating habits. She reportedly started her day with Raisin Bran and curd rice followed. Later, a bowl of gumbo over rice. It might seem extreme but food security has always been a priority at the White House. Some past officials have taken their food safety measures even further. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan were rumored to have taste testers to make sure their meals weren’t tampered with.

Despite these strict protocols, not everyone in the White House follows them to the letter. Yes, Donald Trump likely isn’t scrolling through the Uber Eats app every night but he has managed to bypass certain food security measures. Everyone is aware that he loves fast food; Trump has made headlines for indulging in McDonald’s meals even while in office. His order includes two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake. The meal choice that not only raises health concerns but also comes with additional security risks.

Trump serving French Fries in McDonald’s. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/kdblZhO3Jp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2024

Here, a very different picture is visible from both ends. Harris stuck to the no-takeout policy. But, Trump has been known to send his Secret Service detail to pick up fast food for him. There’s no clarity on how frequently this happens but his obsession with McDonald’s has been well-known. In 2019, he served a massive spread of McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the North Dakota State football team during their White House visit. A few months earlier, he treated the Clemson football team to an even larger assortment of fast food. Even in October 2023, during his civil fraud trial in New York, six bags of McDonald’s were delivered to the courthouse!

Well, it looks like , Kamala Harris went without takeout in the name of security, but Trump’s fast food obsession has given the Secret Service an extra challenge to manage!