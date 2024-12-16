Donald Trump Allegedly Named the 'Fattest' U.S. President in Over a Century

President-elect Donald Trump's love for fast food has long captivated people, as evidenced by his obsession with pizza, burgers, Diet Coke, and fried foods frequently featured in interviews, social media, and staff memoirs. His food choices, according to observers, are a reflection of his political views as well as his tastes. Beyond the obvious health concerns—high fat, calories, and a lack of nutrients—critics have also highlighted the heavy doses of chemicals and preservatives in his meals. Adding to the buzz, a report earlier this year declared Trump the fattest U.S. president in over a century.

Trump’s weight has been a recurring topic of speculation. According to a 2020 report from the White House physician, the 6’3” Republican allegedly weighed 244 pounds, placing him in the “obese” category on the BMI chart. However, during his arrest in Atlanta last year, Trump claimed to weigh just 215 pounds—a figure many doubt, given his unchanged appearance, as reported by Irish Star. Adding to the narrative reports claim Trump indulged in McDonald’s every day during the hush money trial. Among recent presidents, he holds the distinction of being the heaviest.

Lyndon Johnson, standing at 6’3.5” and tipping the scales at 240 pounds, came in second place on the list. Surprisingly, Bill Clinton followed in third, despite his rumored fast food cravings. At 6’2” and weighing 216 pounds, Clinton was technically obese—but not to the same extent as Trump. Leading up to the 2016 election, reports surfaced that Trump maintained his energy with a steady diet of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish burgers, and a chocolate milkshake. Previously, during an interview with Oz, Trump was asked, "How do you stay healthy on the campaign trail?"

As reported by Political Flare, Trump said, "It’s a lot of work. When I’m speaking in front of 15 and 20,000 people and I’m up there using a lot of motion, I guess in its way, it’s a pretty healthy act. I enjoy doing it. A lot of times these rooms are very hot, like saunas, and I guess that is a form of exercise and, you know?" The president-elect here claimed that sweating alone counts as exercise, which is incorrect because real exercise needs intentional movement. In an interview last month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added to the criticism by calling Trump's eating habits "really bad," underscoring worries about his attitude toward health and wellbeing.

Kennedy Jr., who Trump promised could pursue health initiatives in his new administration, didn’t hold back on criticism. On The Joe Polish Show, Kennedy described Trump’s diet as just poison during the campaign trail. He’s not the only one raising concerns. UFC CEO Dana White told Tucker Carlson that Trump, who boasts flawless medical records, seems to opt for soda over water and has a clear love for Big Macs and candy. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, also revealed in his 2022 memoir Breaking History that one of Trump’s go-to meals was a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake.