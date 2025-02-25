Kamala Harris’ First Move Post-White House Exit? A Savage Call-Out of Trump & Musk—Here’s What Happened

Kamala Harris, the former Vice President, used her first public speech since she left the White House to take a dig at President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Musk has recently been appointed as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Kamala Harris was honored with the Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday evening. The award honors people who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.”

Kamala Harris then used her award acceptance speech to slam the president and the world’s richest man without mentioning any of them by their name.

Kamala Harris is back, and guess what? She’s taking cheap shots at Trump and Elon Musk. She claims “shadows are gathering over our democracy.” Really? Sounds more like a desperate attempt to stay relevant. Let’s be real: Trump is in charge now, and w… https://t.co/1Up6hSiYhv — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) February 23, 2025

“This chapter will be written, not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us,” Harris said. “The American story will be written by you, written by us, by We the People.”

As Kamala Harris took a dig at Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the duo ordered emails to be sent to each and every federal employee. Their mail asked them to send five bullet points describing their accomplishments in the past week. Also, not responding to the mail by Monday night deadline will be considered as a resignation, Musk claimed. Kamala Harris told her supporters to not give up amid the chaos as the crowd applauded her.

“But we know exactly what to do because we have done it before, and we will do it again,” she said. “We use our power, we organize, mobilize, we educate and we advocate, because you see, our power has never come from having an easy path.”

“Our strength flows from our faith, faith in God, faith in each other and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction, not because it is easy, but because it is necessary, not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it,” she added.

Since Kamala Harris left office, she has kept a pretty low profile. She was seen occasionally at a California wildfire relief center, LA FireAid concerts and a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The previous week, the Democrat signed with the Creative Arts Agency. The agency will “work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives” and “expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service.”

Kamala Harris snipes at Trump and Elon Musk in NAACP Image Awards speech: ‘Shadows gathering over our democracy’ https://t.co/YNJjFXe17r — Ivery5000👠👠 Straight No Chaser News 🎙️ (@ivery5000) February 24, 2025

Joe Biden, the Former President, even signed with the agency just 2 weeks after leaving the office. The Los Angeles-based agency also boasts many other A-list names. The names include Beyoncé, former President Barack Obama, Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt and NBA star Devin Booker.

Kamala Harris’s post-White House plans are not clear yet, but she has reportedly told her advisers to keep options open. It could be either another presidential bid or a gubernatorial run in California just after losing the election.