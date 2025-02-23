Kamala Harris Just Sent Donald Trump a Clear WARNING at NAACP Awards

The glamorous 56th NAACP Image Awards witnessed a powerful message from Kamala Harris, which just left the audience amazed. Ms Harris was there to accept the prestigious Chairman’s Award on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The former Vice President was honored for her commitment to public service as well as her powerful position as a catalyst for change.

According to the NAACP Image Awards, this award is kept for those who have established a standard in public service and also for those individuals who employ significant influence in creating real positive change. Kamala Harris made her first television interaction after leaving the political arena earlier this year.

Apart from accepting the award for which she was honored, she also looked back at the strong ties she has with the NAACP and the critical work of the organization. Then, she spared a moment to deliver a strong message in the context of the national disappointment and finally took a swipe at Donald Trump‘s current presidential term with nine words of optimism: “We have done it before and we will do it again.”

In her address, she was careful to emphasize the struggles that have afflicted the United States along with the general apprehension toward its future and explained, “But some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history. Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, What do we do now? But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

Harris was finally greeted with thunderous applause when she received the honor and then delivered her speech in which she warned the US President. Last year, Trump became the president for the second time beating Kamala Harris in the election. Nonetheless, Kamala Harris still kept a brave face as she oversaw the certification of her loss to Trump in the Presidential election. After all, Ms. Harris’s courage became even more apparent after her speech at the NAACP Image Awards.