Kamala Harris’ NAACP Outfit Got Attention—But Not for the Right Reasons

The world has always perceived former vice president Kamala Harris for her powerful, fighter personality, which is mostly regarded as enterprising, headstrong, and decisive, with a sharp intellect and a strong sense of righteousness. However, people can now also consider her a fashionista. Why do we say so? Reportedly, amidst the ongoing Black History Month, she stole the spotlight at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on February 22 with her all-black outfit.

Harris was there to receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award for her longstanding commitment to public service and social justice. Yet, more than the accolade, her getup was the talk of the event. She was dressed in a black, oversized pantsuit with a structured blazer, broad shoulders, and loose-fitting trousers that pooled slightly at her feet. A high-neck inner layer completed the formal look.

As per the outlet Amo Mama, a discussion on Reddit sparked a series of mixed reactions. Netizens applauded the boldness of the look, while others questioned its tailoring. “Too big in the waist if they were going to cinch it. Should’ve been tailored more or leaned into the boxiness more; it’s a weird middle ground as it is,” one commenter wrote.

As per Vogue, the outfit was custom-made by one of her go-to designers, LaQuan Smith. She has previously also supported several black designers like these and made a difference. Moreover, LaQuan Smith also shared an honor in dressing Harris and said, “It has been an absolute honour to design for Vice President Harris over the years. She embodies strength, confidence, and sophistication, and her style is a reflection of that.”

Smith further added that Kamala’s approach toward fashion has leaned more towards seeking empowerment rather than merely setting a style statement. Smith said that she likes to stay true to her identity, and hence, the NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate Black excellence, accomplishment, and impact, happen to be the perfect recognition for her. Designer LaQuan Smith also styled the politician for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2024.

Meanwhile, despite her close defeat to Republican opponent Donald Trump in the elections, Harris might be considering moving back to her home state, California, and contesting for governor of the state in 2026. In addition, recent reports of her strained marriage with their husband, Doug Emhoff, have also resurfaced in the media.

Sources suggest that Kamala Harris has been quite frustrated with Doug after her unexpected election loss, as she believes that he was of no help during her time in office. Even though the couple were present together while Harris received her award at the event, flashing smiles. Tabloid sources claim that the couple’s ” we are in a sweet paradise image” is only limited to the media. In reality, the truth seems to be something much more intense.

Last week, Doug was seen partying with celebrity singer Beckin in New York as he celebrated his Bowery Ballroom show with a late-night bash, which further fueled the separation rumors even more than usual.