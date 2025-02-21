Doug Emhoff Acts Single as Divorce Rumors with Kamala Harris Surface

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s personal life still seems to be downhill. The potential candidate who lost to her opponent, Donald Trump, for the position of president on November 6, 2024, reportedly blamed her husband, Doug Emhoff, for the unexpected loss. Reports suggest that there is a lot of blaming between the two, as Kamala Harris is now reconsidering her marriage with Doug Emhoff.

According to her, Dough was of no help during her time in office. However, recent reports further suggest that Doug Emhoff has been acting like he is single and merrily enjoying his life! Moreover, there’s been speculation that Harris and Emhoff have been living separately owing to the strain in their union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLRP Media Group Inc (@mlrpmedia)

Apparently, Emhoff has accepted a job offer in New York, and Kamala Harris has planned to move back to her home state of California. She wants to run for governor of California in 2026. Meanwhile, as per Page Six, Emhoff had a blast as he hung out with celebrities in the Big Apple on Thursday night. Moreover, he reportedly partied with singer Beck as he celebrated his Bowery Ballroom show with a bash at the Mulberry.

Sadly, Dough’s recent spottings have fueled the speculation that Kamala and Dough are completely done with each other. Meanwhile, Harris has been in a low space since she lost the elections for which she truly worked hard. Sources as per RADAR said, “Doug did Kamala no favors during the election—frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a– after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade.'”

Furthermore, very few are aware of this fact, but when Harris met Emhoff, he was divorced with two young kids, who were sharing custody with his first wife, Kerstin. As per VOUGE, the duo met on a blind date arranged by Harris’s friend, Chrisette Hudlin. The two were involved in a whirlwind romance before they married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff)

Interestingly, as mentioned by VOUGE, the morning after their first date, Emhoff reportedly wrote Harris an email. “I’m too old to play games or hide the ball,” it said. “I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work.” While neither of the two have confirmed any of the above speculation, Dugh did post a sweet tribute for Harris on Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

Harris was previously in a relationship with San Francisco mayor Willie Brown before she married Doug. She met Brown in 1994, while he was legally married at the time. Still, he had reportedly been estranged from his wife, Blanche Brown, since 1981, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine.

What do you think might have gone wrong between the two? Can career ambitions outweigh love? One thing is for sure: Kamala has gone through a tough time and is surely unhappy with the situation. Stay tuned for the next updates.