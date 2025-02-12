Shocking Controversies of Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff’s Past Relationships Fuel Divorce Rumors

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff is under fire after rumors about his past relationship resurfaced recently. Emhoff is a former U.S. senator who served as the second gentleman in the United States when Harris was the vice president.

For a few months now, there has been widespread speculation about the couple’s marriage being on the rocks. The two reportedly met on a blind date in 2013 and got married in 2014.

The former lawyer was previously married to Kerstin Mackin, with whom he shares two children. The ex-couple got married in 1992 and decided to go their own separate ways in 2008.

Doug Emhoff Got Physically Violent With An Ex-Girlfriend

Doug reportedly showed violent tendencies while in a relationship with a New York-based lawyer. The alleged incident happened in France in May 2012. The couple had travelled to Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival.

The former second gentleman and his then-girlfriend were waiting in line for a cab when the incident took place. The woman who was a lawyer offered to pay the valet 100 euros to get a cab sooner, she placed her hand on the valet’s shoulder while doing so.

Reportedly, the physical contact was enough for Emhoff to slap his ex-girlfriend. “He hauled up and slapped her so hard she spun around. She said she was in utter shock,” a source close to the woman told Daily Mail more than a decade after the incident.

The rumor was strongly denied by Doug as soon as it surfaced. “Any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false,” his representative said.

Doug Emhoff Impregnated His Kids’ Nanny

Emhoff is said to have been unfaithful to her first wife. The former senator allegedly cheated on Kerstin Mackin with their children’s nanny. The Daily Mail reported that Doug got a woman named Najen Naylor pregnant while being married to Mackin. Naylor apparently decided not to keep the child while Kerstin decided to file for divorce.

In a CNN interview, Emhoff took responsibility for his first marriage falling apart. “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” he said in the official statement. He also added how he “worked through” things following his mistake and how their family has “come out stronger” in return.

Kerstin also acknowledged the effort Emhoff put in to rectify his mistake in a statement. “I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,” she shared with Time. Mackin also noted that her ex-husband is a “better husband” to Kamala Harris which is “great.”

Doug Emhoff Is Allegedly A Sexist

Venable is a law firm that Emhoff worked at for more than a decade. The female lawyers who worked with Doug accused him of inappropriate behavior. His subordinates claimed that he would frequently use crude language to refer to female colleagues. He also made sure the female lawyers were not allowed to attend the cocktail parties.

The allegations also revealed that Emhoff took away the work benefits of female colleagues who did not reciprocate his advances. “If you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s— list,” an ex-colleague told the Daily Mail.

Doug Emhoff’s Past Might Have Led To Problems With Kamala Harris

It is rumored that the speculation about Emhoff’s past caused friction between him and Kamala. A source told the Daily Mail that Harris might blame her husband for her losing the election.

The insider revealed how the speculation about Doug did his wife “no favours” before the elections. “He looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade,” Daily Mail quoted a source.