Kamala Harris’ Rise to Power—The Untold Struggles Behind Her Historic Career

Former President Kamala Harris needs no introduction! Known for her fierce fighter personality, she is mostly regarded as enterprising, headstrong, and decisive, with a sharp intellect and a strong sense of justice. She believes in breaking traditions and taking a stand for things that matter. Owing to her successful career trajectory, she has built a reputation for being tough yet charismatic and balancing warmth with authority. What makes her story more empowering is the fact that, as a mixed-race immigrant, she has cemented her name in the complex world of American politics.

Her journey from childhood to the halls of power has been extraordinary. Although she did not win the elections this time and lost to Republican opponent Donald Trump, speculation suggests that she might run for government in 2026 for her home state, California. Nonetheless, her life’s story still has plenty of pages yet to be filled. Are you curious to know more? Grab a snack and read ahead to find out some amazing facts about her.

Kamala Harris was raised by her single mother after her parents split

As per the outlet, Nicki Swift and her parents—Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher who’d immigrated from India, and Donald Harris, a native of Jamaica who was studying economics. The duo met in America while studying in college, and Kamala Harris was born in 1964, followed two and a half years later by her younger sister Maya. Her parents divorced when she was just 7. She was raised by her mother, whom she credited for her robust upbringing. Although she admitted that her father was present while she and her sister grew up, it was her mother who was primarily involved in her childhood.

Kamala Harris had a mixed religious background of Baptist and Hindu religions

Owing to being of a mixed race during a time when America was not very culturally open-minded, Kamala’s mother knew they would be perceived as outsiders. It was important to educate them about the Indian half of their heritage. That included trips to India. Furthermore, her mother also made sure Harris and her sister attended Baptist church services and worshipped at a Hindu temple. Her mother also noted that she introduced Kamala to Hinduism as she believed that the religion glorified strong women.

Kamala Harris was an activist as a child

Now we know where Kamala’s strong nature came from, owing to her childhood roots that were deep into civil rights and activism; she grew up and quickly developed a reputation as an activist. Harris’ longtime friend, Areva Martin, told The Guardian. As the Los Angeles Times recalled, during one civil rights march, the pint-sized protester’s mother asked her what she wanted: “FEE-DOM!” declared the little girl. Perhaps this was where her ambition to pursue politics came from.

Kamala Harris was elected as California’s first female attorney

Kamala Harris’ proved that she was a star when she became a prosecutor to the San Francisco District Attorney and continued to drive her forward as she pursued the role of California’s Attorney General. The 2010 election became an intense battle between Harris and Los Angeles DA Steve Cooley.

On election night, with 99% of precincts reporting, Cooley prematurely declared victory despite Harris leading by more than 20,000 votes. Yet, when the results of the votes came through, Kamala Harris officially won by a margin of 74,000 votes out of 9.6 million cast. This heartfelt victory made her California’s first female attorney general and the first woman of color to hold the position. However, the win was a narrow one, with Kamala Harris securing victory by less than a single percentage point.