Kamala Harris Faces Backlash for Yet Another ‘Word Salad’ Speech—Netizens Call Her ‘Completely Incapable’

This past weekend, former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, made two unexpected appearances in New York: first at Studio 54 for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, and then at the Majestic Theatre for Gipsy. Although the audience cheered her on and gave her a standing ovation, her address, which was meant to motivate the actors and workers behind the scenes, has generated the greatest internet criticism.

‘In times when we’re dealing with so much in the world, um, we have to find those moments that are about joy and, and, and, shining, you know, as we say, shining a light in moments of darkness,’ she said addressing the cast and crew of A Wonderful World. ‘When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum.

Kamala Harris continues her ‘word salad’ nonsense at Broadway https://t.co/ghyTxFTIQZ — Carl “Kalle” Svensson (@KalleKeps) February 17, 2025

‘Where there’s a vacancy, let’s fill it. Let’s know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights.’ Kamala Harris continued: ‘We’re seeing a u-turn right now. For those rights to be maintained, we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it.

‘We have to be clear eyed. And it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything. These things all co-exist, but I believe we fight for something not against.’ The cast and crew applauded her visit and nodded, but social media critics have since questioned what she was actually attempting to say.

‘The saddest part is hearing the people agreeing with her like they were mesmerized by what she was “saying,” a critic said. ‘The woman is completely incapable of giving a coherent statement. You’d think she’d keep her mouth shut at this point,’ one critic added. A third said: ‘No self-awareness. No filters. No adjustment. No improvement.’

Kamala Harris just dropped a new word salad. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/NipNcG46u2 — Texas Patriot (@Texasbrn) February 16, 2025

One critic even shared the video of Harris’ pep talk and asked: ‘Thoughts? Would you pay to hear her monologues?’ ‘Kamala Harris hit Broadway and, of course, served up her signature word salad. A friendly reminder of what we dodged in the White House.’

On TikTok, cast member Wes Barnes posted a brief clip of the exchange and complimented the former vice president for giving her time freely. He said: ‘Not only did she take the time to inspire us and speak life into us, but she was so gracious with her time as well. ‘All I wanted was a photo. Not only did I get my photo… I got all of this. There is still hope. There’s still work to be done. We can’t give up or in.’

Barnes’ comment area was inundated with supporters who bemoaned “what could have been” if Harris had won the presidential election. President Trump defeated her in both the electoral vote and the popular vote. One Harris admirer remarked, “Her presence is commanding yet gentle.”

The ‘word salad’ responses Harris gave to direct questions during her presidential campaign drew constant criticism. Republicans and President Trump frequently focused on the fact that she frequently overcomplicated her responses, diluting her intended response or message.

She encouraged her followers to be optimistic in the face of her heartbreaking 2024 defeat by hosting a holiday reception for them over the Christmas season. In a speech commemorating the occasion, Harris exhorted her followers to resist giving in to discouragement, disillusionment, and despair.

Listening to Kamala’s latest comical word-salad gibberish tonight, I honestly don’t know why anyone would vote for her.. millions will just because she’s the Democrat nominee, but jeez – there is nothing there. It’s excruciating. pic.twitter.com/UBwq6xYl5s — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2024

But while she babbled on about food and the value of relaxation, it soon veered into her trademark “word salad” jargon.

We still have a lot of work to do, so please be kind. I understand that this election was not what we had hoped for, but it is definitely what we wanted, and I am aware that we are all experiencing a lot of emotions at the moment. According to social media video footage, she answered, “I understand,” with a knowing laugh.

“I must just, I must insist, that you do not allow your spirit or your purpose to be defeated,” she continued. ‘We have dreams’ is maybe her most well-known ‘word salad.’ Without the weight of the past, we can see what is potential.