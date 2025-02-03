Kamala Harris Finds a New Ally in Hillary Clinton After Election Setback—Here’s What You Need to Know

Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton are two very strong women with a common nemesis – Donald Trump.

Aside from being highly educated and politically opinionated, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary Hillary Clinton have dared to stand against a man in hopes of saving their country but have lost the battle. One might assume this is the common thread between two very active politicians of the nation. However, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton have known and admired each other for a very long time, long before Donald Trump officially entered the political circle.

It was revealed that Kamala Harris reached out to Hillary Clinton before she gave her concession speech; she reached out to Hillary Clinton apparently not only to find solace but the right words and mood before going up on the stage.

It was earlier speculated that both women may not get along very well as there have been rare occasions where one could find them together. However, some friendships are best kept under wraps.

Hillary Clinton refers to “cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling” at the DNC. “On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/0ZIvJ7pO5N — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 20, 2024

Once Kamala Harris was announced to succeed President Joe Biden as the nominee of the Democratic party for the Presidential Election, the Clintons were among the first few who immediately released the endorsement statement. This showcased how much the former president and former secretary of state had trust and faith in the capabilities of the vice president. This faith is not developed in a few days but over the years.

After her concession speech, Kamala Harris also hinted that she is not ready to hang the coat of her political career just yet. It was speculated that though neither of the women revealed what they talked about once the election results were out, it was probably Clinton who advised Harris against quitting politics.

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who agrees with the effusive praise that Hillary Clinton heaped onto Kamala Harris, for how well she’s conducted her campaign, and how strong her interview on Fox News was. “She’s EXACTLY the kind of person I want to be President.” pic.twitter.com/DFrh344DaU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 17, 2024

As stated earlier, Hillary Clinton has shown a lot of faith in Kamala Harris during the election, which is a sign of a long friendship. The confirmation came from Hillary herself when she told the media that she has known Kamala for a long time, ever since she was district attorney in California, and has admired her grit and strength. Clinton found Kamala Harris “collegial, open, fun person.”

She also said that over the years, she has kept an eye on Harris’s political career and its growth.

The connection between Clinton and Harris is not only of mentor and mentee but familial, too. Harris’s sister Maya worked for Clinton during the 2016 election campaign. Kamala Harris also endorsed Hillary Clinton during her 2016 run for the office.

Your periodic reminder that Kamala Harris endorsed Hillary Clinton in August of 2015. pic.twitter.com/EiJFHgEAp9 — Not Today Colonizer | #LandBack (@WolvesforKamala) October 6, 2019

Clinton told USA Today that the friendship between the two women deepened once Biden took office and Kamala was seated as vice president. They met each other on numerous occasions and “whenever time permitted.”

Harris’s Communication Director, Brian Fallon, served as Clinton’s press secretary in 2016 and gave valuable insight into their friendship. He said that admiration for each other is mutual, and Harris greatly values the counsel and friendship of the former first lady.

After the election results, both women have been comfortable sharing their friendship and bonding and are often seen laughing together on separate occasions. One might assume a joke or two at President Trump’s expense after his rather interesting inaugural speech.