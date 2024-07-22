Eagle-Eyed Netizens Wonder if Joe Biden is 'Severely Ill' as POTUS Considers Dropping Out of Race

Is Joe Biden severely ill? Netizens were shocked to wake up to the news of POTUS dropping out of the presidential race, who, a few weeks back, claimed he would continue to fight. The 81-year-old incumbent president of the United States posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, about his exit with no prior information or official newsflash. Now, people on social media are speculating about more serious health issues.

An X user, @ultraultralight, who didn't sound like a Biden fan, expressed concern, "It was kind of hard to make fun of Biden cuz he seems genuinely ill now that Kamala is the target he is going to have a field day." Meanwhile, another person @jel_dr was amazed at the way he announced his exit, "Very strange we haven't seen a photo or short video of Biden…is he bedbound or severely ill from COVID? Does he even know this is happening??"

I wonder why Biden dropped out I know he’s got Covid again, but he looks really ill. I hope he’s OK. I really do. I mean he is a human being like everybody else. I wish him a speedy recovery. — Joanne Julia (@joanneLuvU) July 21, 2024

Since Biden's health issues gained momentum, @joanneLuvU seemed sincerely worried for POTUS, "I wonder why Biden dropped out I know he's got Covid again, but he looks really ill. I hope he's OK. I really do. I mean he is a human being like everybody else. I wish him a speedy recovery." The 46th president received words of encouragement and support from his supporters.

What you have done today will go down in history as Washingtonian in historical magnitude. To put the interests of the country ahead of all else, to truly listen to the majority of citizens, thank you. The former president attempted a self-coup to hold on to power. How incredible… — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) July 21, 2024

@carolburris wrote, "You are a good and blessed man. I can't imagine how hard this has been for you. Once again, you have shown our nation what a true leader really is. You brought us back from the chaos of Trump and in your quiet way made incredible progress. God bless you and thank you for all you have given to America."

indeed. it takes a PATRIOT and a people - centred man to do what Pres Biden has done. For Love of Country and not self - RESPECT !!! — Stella Din-Jacob (@sdin_jacob) July 21, 2024

@Bobby_Don_Welch lauded Biden for doing the right thing which was in the best interest of America, "Joe is doing what he thinks is right for America. Just as he always has during his tenure as POTUS. He would rather throw himself under the bus than allow someone like Trump to regain power. He's bowing for you, and for me, for all [of] us. He's doing this for America."

President Biden, whose declining health has been a cause of concern, felt mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, while campaigning in Las Vegas. His physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, noted he "presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise," as per ABC News.

A few days after announcing he was sick, Biden shocked people with another post regarding his exit from the 2024 elections. On Sunday, June 21, 2024, he posted a message on his X account, informing Americans that he was abandoning his re-election bid, "While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Meanwhile, doctors have been increasingly worried about Biden's deteriorating health. Around nine physicians weighed in on the 81-year-old's current state and found out that his symptoms may have gone far from gradual, age-related issues, as per The New York Magazine.