Hillary Clinton Warns Kamala Harris of The 'Unique Additional Challenges': "I’ve Been Called a Witch"

Hillary Clinton has extended her warm wishes and support to Vice President Kamala Harris as she stands to challenge former President Donald Trump in the POTUS 2024 race. The Democrat leader and former FLOTUS raised the toast for the fellow Democrat as she penned a powerful op-ed for the NY Times saying "Ms. Harris is chronically underestimated."

Calling on the "unique additional challenges" that Harris is set to face Clinton continued, that the VP could come across issues "as the first Black and South Asian woman to be at the top of a major party’s ticket." Providing a word of encouragement she added, "That’s real, but we shouldn’t be afraid. It is a trap to believe that progress is impossible. After all, I won the national popular vote by nearly three million in 2016, and it’s not so long ago that Americans overwhelmingly elected our first Black president. As we saw in the 2022 midterms, abortion bans and attacks on democracy are galvanizing women voters like never before."

Giving her advice from her failed presidential campaign she said, "I know a thing or two about how hard it can be for strong women candidates to fight through the sexism and double standards of American politics. I’ve been called a witch, a ‘nasty woman’ and much worse." Harris was chosen as the face of the Democrats after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election race. Clinton called the race with sharp distinction for the voters to choose from now. "There is now an even sharper, clearer choice in this election. It’s old grievances versus new solutions," she said.

Though Clinton lost the 2016 election against Trump, she focussed that several voted for her as the businessman-turned-politician won against her by a small margin. In a recent in-house poll of the Democrats to choose their leader, 91% of Dem voters said they viewed the 59-year-old lawyer favorably according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. As reported by HuffPost, the Harris presidential campaign gained $81 million in donations within 24 hours after Biden endorsed her. Showing her confidence in Harris, the former presidential nominee of Democrats wrote, "[Harris] and the campaign will have to cut through the noise, and all of us as voters must be thoughtful about what we read, believe and share."

Explaining how she is the best choice to run against the business mogul Trump, Clinton wrote, as she concluded, "The vice president’s law enforcement experience gives her the credibility to rebut Mr. Trump’s lies about crime and immigration." Adding on she also focused, "The facts are on her side: After spiking under Mr. Trump, the murder rate is plummeting under the Biden-Harris administration. Illegal border crossings are also dropping fast and are now the lowest they’ve been since 2020, thanks in part to Mr. Biden’s recent executive order."