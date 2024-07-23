MAGA Cries Out a 'Coup' Like Situation After Biden Steps Down From The POTUS 2024 Race

President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the presidential race for another tenure. However, not everyone welcomed the decision with wide open arms as several former President Donald Trump supporters chimed in to call it a "coup." With the downfall of support for the President the MAGA supporters were confident in Trump winning against the frail Biden as reported by Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Pugliano

However, now that the nomination of the Democratic Party is yet to be announced during its upcoming Democratic National Convention, Trump supporters have thronged in to call Biden's call as a surprise. On Sunday, July 21, the incumbent President announced stepping down from the race and focusing on his duties as the POTUS.

THE GREAT KAMALA COVER-UP! https://t.co/sZfjdmbu9g — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) July 21, 2024

Biden took to social media to write, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," as he shared an image with his running mate Kamala Harris.

Someone sue the Bidden Harris campaign for a refund and request a preliminary injunction.



That campaign should not be allowed to spend a dollar on Kamala’s behalf until this is fully litigated. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) July 21, 2024

Several took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to argue that the Democrats were not informed beforehand about the big decision. Many called it close to a "coup" of the Democratic Party in broad daylight under the guise of Biden's health. @DavidSacks wrote, "Just this morning, Biden’s campaign chair said he wasn’t leaving the race. Then Biden suddenly posts a resignation letter with no address to the country. Wreaks of a coup." In another tweet, he shared the current political narrative saying,

"One candidate survived the assassination. The other staged a coup. Your choice, America."

Just this morning, Biden’s campaign chair said he wasn’t leaving the race. Then Biden suddenly posts a resignation letter with no address to the country. Wreaks of a coup. https://t.co/snB2iu7qeW — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 21, 2024

@RepGosar wrote, "The coup is complete." Supporting the claim, @JackPosobiec claimed, "It's a coup." @RichardGrenell chimed in saying, "Undermining Democracy should never be condoned. They had an election. They were told he was fine before they voted - and we were told it was simply cheap fakes to think he wasn’t well." Meanwhile @willchamberlain argued, "They didn’t force Biden out because he was incapable of being President They forced him out because they didn’t think he could beat Trump." Newsweek Editor and The Josh Hammer Show host @josh_hammer questioned, "So Biden never had COVID, did he?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Many also questioned the authority of the incumbent Vice President and questioned the righteousness of Harris' endorsement by Biden. "A poetic way to end this year of reckoning with the madness of DEI. It concludes with the DEI Vice President likely becoming the nominee despite not receiving a single vote. Very fitting that the first black female presidential nominee was handed the job and didn’t earn it," wrote, @MattWalshBlog. The claims around a systematic coup of the political party have been lashed against the Biden government. No comments on it have been made by the President as of now.